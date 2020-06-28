Best Hair Salon

Jay Marie Salon & Spa
808 Cedar Pkwy.
Schererville
219-227-8437
Jay Marie says that passion for her work, 26 years of experience and continuing education and training are the reasons Jay Marie Salon is successful in hair cutting, coloring and styling.
She has styled hair for New York Fashion Week five times and assisted on TV shows such as “So You Think You Can Dance.” She has been to cutting classes all over the country and trained at Vidal Sassoon in London.
Having a terrific staff is essential, too, says Jay Marie. “I want to inspire my stylists and help them in their careers. I choose my staff carefully for their professionalism and passion for this industry. They are so wonderful and warm with every client.”
Beauty school graduates must go through the Jay Marie apprenticeship before working with clients.
The salon offers classic cuts as well as new techniques and whatever is trending. Jay Marie also has stylists certified in several types of hair extensions.
Jay Marie Salon has been on the cover of The Wedding Mag and specializes in wedding hair. The stylists have expertise in hair styles for all ages — children, men and women and older adults. That proficiency is constantly enhanced by continued training. Some stylists even educate others, and that, says Jay Marie, is an indication of top-notch expertise.
SECOND PLACE
Beauty & the Beach
2012 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-213-2609
THIRD PLACE
Color Room Salon & Day Spa
14785 W. 101st Ave., Suite 1B
Dyer
219-365-0173
