Best Hair Salon

Jay Marie Salon & Spa

808 Cedar Pkwy.

Schererville

219-227-8437

Jay Marie says that passion for her work, 26 years of experience and continuing education and training are the reasons Jay Marie Salon is successful in hair cutting, coloring and styling.

She has styled hair for New York Fashion Week five times and assisted on TV shows such as “So You Think You Can Dance.” She has been to cutting classes all over the country and trained at Vidal Sassoon in London.

Having a terrific staff is essential, too, says Jay Marie. “I want to inspire my stylists and help them in their careers. I choose my staff carefully for their professionalism and passion for this industry. They are so wonderful and warm with every client.”

Beauty school graduates must go through the Jay Marie apprenticeship before working with clients.

The salon offers classic cuts as well as new techniques and whatever is trending. Jay Marie also has stylists certified in several types of hair extensions.