Best Hair Salon
urgent

Best Hair Salon

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Hair Salon

Jay Marie Salon & Spa

808 Cedar Pkwy.

Schererville

219-227-8437

jaymariesalon.com

Jay Marie says that passion for her work, 26 years of experience and continuing education and training are the reasons Jay Marie Salon is successful in hair cutting, coloring and styling.

She has styled hair for New York Fashion Week five times and assisted on TV shows such as “So You Think You Can Dance.” She has been to cutting classes all over the country and trained at Vidal Sassoon in London.

Having a terrific staff is essential, too, says Jay Marie. “I want to inspire my stylists and help them in their careers. I choose my staff carefully for their professionalism and passion for this industry. They are so wonderful and warm with every client.”

Beauty school graduates must go through the Jay Marie apprenticeship before working with clients.

The salon offers classic cuts as well as new techniques and whatever is trending. Jay Marie also has stylists certified in several types of hair extensions.

Jay Marie Salon has been on the cover of The Wedding Mag and specializes in wedding hair. The stylists have expertise in hair styles for all ages — children, men and women and older adults. That proficiency is constantly enhanced by continued training. Some stylists even educate others, and that, says Jay Marie, is an indication of top-notch expertise.

SECOND PLACE

Beauty & the Beach

2012 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-213-2609

beautyandthebeach.com

THIRD PLACE

Color Room Salon & Day Spa

14785 W. 101st Ave., Suite 1B

Dyer

219-365-0173

colorroomsalon.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts