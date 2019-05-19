{{featured_button_text}}
Best Hair Salon: Vanis Salon & Day Spa

Chris Valavanis is the owner of Vanis Salon

 Provided
Vanis Salon & Day Spa has three locations across the Region.

FIRST PLACE

Vanis Salon & Day Spa

221 U.S. Hwy. 41, Suite J

Schererville

219-322-5600

107 N. Main St., Suite A

Crown Point

219-663-5200

1620 Country Club Rd., Suite A

Valparaiso

219-465-6414

vanis.net

“I have wonderful clients and a talented creative team who are committed to serving the needs of our clients every day,” says Chris Valavanis, owner of Vanis Salon & Day Spa, which has three locations in Northwest Indiana. “I think that’s the main reason we’ve been voted Best of the Region for 25 years in a row.”

Vanis offers the full menu of hair care services: cut, styling and color, as well as botanical therapy treatments, extensions, finishing, waving and smoothing.

On top of that, the full-service spa offers massage therapy, makeup and waxing, nail care, lash extensions and facials.

“We have clients who have been coming to me or my salon for 34 years,” says Valavanis. “We really appreciate that and for those who have been coming for a long time and also new clients, we work very hard to make sure that they always have the best experience.”

SECOND PLACE

The Lather Lounge

9339 Calumet Ave., Suite B

Munster

219-836-8888

thelatherloungehairstudio.com

THIRD PLACE

The Beauty Lounge

225 Aberdeen Dr., Suites 2-3

Valparaiso

219-286-3678

thebeautyloungellc.com

