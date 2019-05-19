FIRST PLACE
Vanis Salon & Day Spa
221 U.S. Hwy. 41, Suite J
Schererville
219-322-5600
107 N. Main St., Suite A
Crown Point
219-663-5200
1620 Country Club Rd., Suite A
Valparaiso
219-465-6414
“I have wonderful clients and a talented creative team who are committed to serving the needs of our clients every day,” says Chris Valavanis, owner of Vanis Salon & Day Spa, which has three locations in Northwest Indiana. “I think that’s the main reason we’ve been voted Best of the Region for 25 years in a row.”
Vanis offers the full menu of hair care services: cut, styling and color, as well as botanical therapy treatments, extensions, finishing, waving and smoothing.
On top of that, the full-service spa offers massage therapy, makeup and waxing, nail care, lash extensions and facials.
“We have clients who have been coming to me or my salon for 34 years,” says Valavanis. “We really appreciate that and for those who have been coming for a long time and also new clients, we work very hard to make sure that they always have the best experience.”
SECOND PLACE
The Lather Lounge
9339 Calumet Ave., Suite B
Munster
219-836-8888
THIRD PLACE
The Beauty Lounge
225 Aberdeen Dr., Suites 2-3
Valparaiso
219-286-3678