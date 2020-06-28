Best Health Food Store
Best Health Food Store

Best Health Food Store

Whole Foods in Schererville

Whole Foods Market

199 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-864-5400

wholefoodsmarket.com

The Northwest Indiana location of Whole Foods Market offers a broad assortment of meat, dairy, bakery and produce items—but its passion is healthy eating. The company specializes in organic and free range options, adhering to “strict standards that take into account artificial food preservatives, sustainable seafood, animal welfare, antibiotics in meat, and pesticides in vegetables.”

Whole Foods also offers 12 draft beers and exclusive local brews, tacos and burrito bowls, a juice and coffee bar, and a beauty bar.

The store is a great place to shop for the week or to stop in for lunch. It’s also home to Brewhouse 41 Tap & Grill, a classic pub serving craft beers along with breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.

SECOND PLACE

Baums Natural Foods

411 W. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-769-3140 

2130 45th St.

Highland

219-922-1050

baumsnaturalfoods.com

THIRD PLACE

Produce Depot

8126 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8280

www.producedepot.shop

