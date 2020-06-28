Best Health Food Store

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whole Foods Market

199 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-864-5400

The Northwest Indiana location of Whole Foods Market offers a broad assortment of meat, dairy, bakery and produce items—but its passion is healthy eating. The company specializes in organic and free range options, adhering to “strict standards that take into account artificial food preservatives, sustainable seafood, animal welfare, antibiotics in meat, and pesticides in vegetables.”

Whole Foods also offers 12 draft beers and exclusive local brews, tacos and burrito bowls, a juice and coffee bar, and a beauty bar.

The store is a great place to shop for the week or to stop in for lunch. It’s also home to Brewhouse 41 Tap & Grill, a classic pub serving craft beers along with breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.

SECOND PLACE

Baums Natural Foods

411 W. 81st Ave.