Best Health Food Store

Whole Foods Market
199 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-864-5400
The Northwest Indiana location of Whole Foods Market offers a broad assortment of meat, dairy, bakery and produce items—but its passion is healthy eating. The company specializes in organic and free range options, adhering to “strict standards that take into account artificial food preservatives, sustainable seafood, animal welfare, antibiotics in meat, and pesticides in vegetables.”
Whole Foods also offers 12 draft beers and exclusive local brews, tacos and burrito bowls, a juice and coffee bar, and a beauty bar.
The store is a great place to shop for the week or to stop in for lunch. It’s also home to Brewhouse 41 Tap & Grill, a classic pub serving craft beers along with breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.
SECOND PLACE
Baums Natural Foods
411 W. 81st Ave.
Merrillville
219-769-3140
2130 45th St.
Highland
219-922-1050
THIRD PLACE
Produce Depot
8126 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8280
