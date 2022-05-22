 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Health Food Store

Beat Health Food Store

The staff at Higher Level Nutrition

Higher Level Nutrition

123 E. 93rd Ave.

Crown Point

219-769-9333

www.facebook.com/higherlevelnutritioninc

Higher Level Nutrition is a nutrition club serving the Region with tailored, customized health and wellness plans.

The smoothie and juice bar that opened in 2013 offers protein shakes, tea concentrates and supplements to help customers reach their health and wellness goals. Higher Level Nutrition provides a free wellness profile, personalized nutrition counseling and customized fitness plans designed to increase energy and achieve wellness in areas such as digestion and skin.

A certified nutritional coach offers plans geared toward improving overall nutrition and health. The store offers a free wellness profile and body scan.

SECOND PLACE

Lake Nutrition

13115 Wicker Ave., Suite B

Cedar Lake

219-390-7040

Cedarlakenutrition.com

THIRD PLACE

Essential Lowell

181 Deanna Drive, Suite F

Lowell

219-690-3040

www.essentialnutritionllc.com

