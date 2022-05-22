Best Health Food Store

Higher Level Nutrition
123 E. 93rd Ave.
Crown Point
219-769-9333
Higher Level Nutrition is a nutrition club serving the Region with tailored, customized health and wellness plans.
The smoothie and juice bar that opened in 2013 offers protein shakes, tea concentrates and supplements to help customers reach their health and wellness goals. Higher Level Nutrition provides a free wellness profile, personalized nutrition counseling and customized fitness plans designed to increase energy and achieve wellness in areas such as digestion and skin.
A certified nutritional coach offers plans geared toward improving overall nutrition and health. The store offers a free wellness profile and body scan.
SECOND PLACE
Lake Nutrition
13115 Wicker Ave., Suite B
Cedar Lake
219-390-7040
THIRD PLACE
Essential Lowell
181 Deanna Drive, Suite F
Lowell
219-690-3040