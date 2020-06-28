Best Lash Studio
Best Lash Studio

Best Lash Studio

Beauty & the Beach

2012 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-213-2609

beautyandthebeach.com

“It’s not just a salon, it’s an experience.”

Owner Karin Kartuska says that continues to be the gold standard for her business. At the full-service salon and day spa, “our trained team of professionals takes tremendous pride in our customers’ satisfaction and service. We’re committed to ensuring our clients not only look amazing when they leave but feel amazing as well,” says Kartuska.

Expertise in a number of services includes providing the most natural look in all three types of lash extensions. The Classic is ideal for someone looking for a natural look. The lash is isolated while a single synthetic lash is attached to natural lashes. The Volume look offers a more dramatic look, with volume lashes handmade into fans of three or six or more and placed onto individual lashes. The Hybrid is a mix of Classic and Volume lashes, creating a look that’s between natural and dramatic.

Kartuska says a thoughtful idea for friends and family is a gift card for Beauty & the Beach, ensuring them a time of luxury and pampering.

“Our team is dedicated to pampering and catering to our customers’ needs from the moment they arrive. We love to see them leave with a smile on their face,” says Kartuska.

SECOND PLACE

Moda Beauty Bar

9021 Miami St.

Crown Point

219-779-3238

modabeautybar.com

THIRD PLACE

Jay Marie Salon and Spa

808 Cedar Pkwy.

Schererville

219-227-8437

jaymariesalon.com

