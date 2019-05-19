FIRST PLACE
Skin Day Spa
1652 E. Summit St.
Crown Point
219-663-9900
“Skin Day Spa strives to provide a memorable, enjoyable experience by offering natural, effective treatments and passionate customer service,” owner Rose Nelson, said about the Crown Point spa that specializes in anti-aging and organic spa treatments created to enhance beauty naturally.
Skin Day Care services include facials, advanced body sugaring and Fantasy Spray Tan.
“We pride ourselves on offering a wide array of professional skin care treatments designed specially to meet your specific skin type and needs,” said Nelson. “We are a relatively new business, so being voted Best of the Region is exciting news for us. It’s validation of the hard work our passionate staff puts into every service and each guest we have walk into our spa. We certainly love our guests and want to say thank you for loving us back.”
SECOND PLACE
Vanis Salon & Day Spa
107 N. Main St., Suite A
Crown Point
219-663-5200
221 U.S. Hwy. 41, Suite J
Schererville
219-322-5600
1620 Country Club Rd., Suite A
Valparaiso
219-465-6414
THIRD PLACE
Serenity Salon & Spa
3075 Village Point
Chesterton
219-921-0300