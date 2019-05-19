{{featured_button_text}}
Best Spa: Skin Day Spa

Skin Day Spa

FIRST PLACE

Skin Day Spa

1652 E. Summit St.

Crown Point

219-663-9900

cpskinspa.com

“Skin Day Spa strives to provide a memorable, enjoyable experience by offering natural, effective treatments and passionate customer service,” owner Rose Nelson, said about the Crown Point spa that specializes in anti-aging and organic spa treatments created to enhance beauty naturally.

Skin Day Care services include facials, advanced body sugaring and Fantasy Spray Tan.

“We pride ourselves on offering a wide array of professional skin care treatments designed specially to meet your specific skin type and needs,” said Nelson. “We are a relatively new business, so being voted Best of the Region is exciting news for us. It’s validation of the hard work our passionate staff puts into every service and each guest we have walk into our spa. We certainly love our guests and want to say thank you for loving us back.”

SECOND PLACE

Vanis Salon & Day Spa

107 N. Main St., Suite A

Crown Point

219-663-5200

221 U.S. Hwy. 41, Suite J

Schererville

219-322-5600

1620 Country Club Rd., Suite A

Valparaiso

219-465-6414

www.vanis.net

THIRD PLACE

Serenity Salon & Spa

3075 Village Point

Chesterton

219-921-0300

serenityofchesterton.com

