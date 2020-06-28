Best Spa
urgent

Best Spa

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Spa

Skin Day Spa

Skin Day Spa

1652 E. Summit St.

Crown Point

219-663-9900

cpSKINspa.com

At Skin Day Spa in Crown Point, the passionate staff is dedicated to putting the best work into every guest interaction and service. “We love our guests. When they choose us it’s a validation of our dedication,” says Rose Wright, owner of the luxury day spa.

Skin Day Spa devotes time, expertise and passion to providing the highest quality organic skin care and wellness through its experienced team of estheticians and massage therapists, says Wright. Skin Day Spa has a primary focus on wellness through organic skin care and massage therapy.

“I believe it is important that people realize that natural, organic biodynamic ingredients are just as effective as their chemical counterparts, if not more effective. This is why we chose to partner with Eminence Organic Skin Care,” says Wright.

Skin Day Spa opened eight years ago with a focus on holistic skin care. “We have evolved into a wonderful team of experienced professionals who love what they do,” says spa coordinator Tori Nelson.

Skin Day Spa stays up to date on the most effective skin care technology offering SilkPeel Dermalinfusion MD, Intraceuticals Oxygen Infusions, JetPeel, Rezenerate (Microneedling alternative), Diamond Tip Microdermabrasion, Ultrasound, LED and more.

All services are delivered by licensed professionals with extensive experience in esthetics, massage and wellness.

“Our mission at Skin Day Spa is simple: It’s you the customer,” says Wright.

SECOND PLACE

Beauty & the Beach

2012 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-213-2609

beautyandthebeach.com

THIRD PLACE

Color Room Salon & Day Spa

14785 W. 101st Ave.. Suite 1B

Dyer

219-365-0173

colorroomsalon.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts