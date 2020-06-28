× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Skin Day Spa

1652 E. Summit St.

Crown Point

219-663-9900

At Skin Day Spa in Crown Point, the passionate staff is dedicated to putting the best work into every guest interaction and service. “We love our guests. When they choose us it’s a validation of our dedication,” says Rose Wright, owner of the luxury day spa.

Skin Day Spa devotes time, expertise and passion to providing the highest quality organic skin care and wellness through its experienced team of estheticians and massage therapists, says Wright. Skin Day Spa has a primary focus on wellness through organic skin care and massage therapy.

“I believe it is important that people realize that natural, organic biodynamic ingredients are just as effective as their chemical counterparts, if not more effective. This is why we chose to partner with Eminence Organic Skin Care,” says Wright.