Skin Day Spa
1652 E. Summit St.
Crown Point
219-663-9900
At Skin Day Spa in Crown Point, the passionate staff is dedicated to putting the best work into every guest interaction and service. “We love our guests. When they choose us it’s a validation of our dedication,” says Rose Wright, owner of the luxury day spa.
Skin Day Spa devotes time, expertise and passion to providing the highest quality organic skin care and wellness through its experienced team of estheticians and massage therapists, says Wright. Skin Day Spa has a primary focus on wellness through organic skin care and massage therapy.
“I believe it is important that people realize that natural, organic biodynamic ingredients are just as effective as their chemical counterparts, if not more effective. This is why we chose to partner with Eminence Organic Skin Care,” says Wright.
Skin Day Spa opened eight years ago with a focus on holistic skin care. “We have evolved into a wonderful team of experienced professionals who love what they do,” says spa coordinator Tori Nelson.
Skin Day Spa stays up to date on the most effective skin care technology offering SilkPeel Dermalinfusion MD, Intraceuticals Oxygen Infusions, JetPeel, Rezenerate (Microneedling alternative), Diamond Tip Microdermabrasion, Ultrasound, LED and more.
All services are delivered by licensed professionals with extensive experience in esthetics, massage and wellness.
“Our mission at Skin Day Spa is simple: It’s you the customer,” says Wright.
SECOND PLACE
Beauty & the Beach
2012 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-213-2609
THIRD PLACE
Color Room Salon & Day Spa
14785 W. 101st Ave.. Suite 1B
Dyer
219-365-0173
