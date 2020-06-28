Best Yoga Studio

Now Yoga Club & Community Center
8255 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-351-5156
Whether people are seeking a way to relax or to develop strength, flexibility and endurance, they’ll find lots of ways to do it at Now Yoga Club & Community Center in St. John, says owner Sarah Johnson.
A certified yoga instructor, Johnson says Now Yoga Club is community-focused. “We have a studio for everyone and all ages. Yoga is wonderful for the physical body and for emotional body as well,” says Johnson.
People may think they need to be flexible or have great balance, but not so, says Johnson. There are no prerequisites for starting yoga because it begins where the individual is, so beginners are welcome in any of the classes in a variety of disciplines.
Vinyasa yoga concentrates on developing endurance and building strength. Meditative yoga is practiced mostly seated or lying down and helps calm the mind, says Johnson. That’s why it’s held in the evening.
Gentle chair yoga allows people to experience the benefits of yoga within physical limitations. Not just for seniors, the class has younger people and those recovering from an injury. Now Yoga Club also offers weekend workshops for mala making, yoga canvas painting and more.
Family yoga offers various styles of yoga and fun challenges. “This class restarting in August is great to experience with your kids and like all classes it’s open to the community,” says Johnson.
SECOND PLACE
The Yoga Room
418 Merrillville Rd.
Crown Point
219-226-1000
THIRD PLACE
Yoga on 45th
2008 45th St.
Highland
219-218-2378
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!