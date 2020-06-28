Best Yoga Studio

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now Yoga Club & Community Center

8255 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-351-5156

Whether people are seeking a way to relax or to develop strength, flexibility and endurance, they’ll find lots of ways to do it at Now Yoga Club & Community Center in St. John, says owner Sarah Johnson.

A certified yoga instructor, Johnson says Now Yoga Club is community-focused. “We have a studio for everyone and all ages. Yoga is wonderful for the physical body and for emotional body as well,” says Johnson.

People may think they need to be flexible or have great balance, but not so, says Johnson. There are no prerequisites for starting yoga because it begins where the individual is, so beginners are welcome in any of the classes in a variety of disciplines.

Vinyasa yoga concentrates on developing endurance and building strength. Meditative yoga is practiced mostly seated or lying down and helps calm the mind, says Johnson. That’s why it’s held in the evening.