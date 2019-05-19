{{featured_button_text}}

Education + Instruction, Winners

Best Adult Educational Institution

FIRST PLACE

Purdue Northwest

2200 169th St.

Hammond, Ind

219-989-2400

1400 S. U.S. 421

Westville, Ind

219-785-5200

pnw.edu

“Our undergraduate students, no matter their age, gain a strong career foundation at Purdue Northwest through an increasing number of recognized and ranked programs in career-ready areas such as business, healthcare, engineering and technology,” says Douglas Clark, Director of Strategic Marketing & Communications, Office of Institutional Advancement, Marketing & Communications, Purdue University Northwest. “Our graduate programs provide adults with opportunities for specialized career training and applied research experiences within flexible scheduling and delivery formats.”

Clark says it is a great honor to be the university of choice throughout one’s professional career.

“Under Chancellor Thomas L. Keon’s leadership, we maintain close and vital partnerships with community and industry leaders,” he says. “What they value about Purdue Northwest is that the University graduates critical thinkers, problem solvers and innovative leaders that have a deep impact within their communities and companies. In that way, PNW adds social and economic value to the region we serve and beyond.”

SECOND PLACE

Indiana University Northwest

3400 Broadway

Gary, Ind

219-980-6991

iun.edu

THIRD PLACE

Valparaiso University

1700 Chapel Drive

Valparaiso, Ind

Phone: 219-464-5000

valpo.edu

