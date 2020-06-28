Best Adult Education Institution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Purdue University Northwest

2200 169th St.

Hammond

219-989-2400

1400 S. U.S. Hwy. 421

Westville

219-785-5200

Nontraditional students and high school graduates have multiple opportunities at Purdue University Northwest to prepare themselves for a variety of careers.

“We’re a metropolitan university in many ways,” says Kris Falzone, associate vice chancellor of marketing and communications. "We enhance people’s lives through a strong curriculum and through partnering with organizations and institutions. We look for strong internships for our students so they can learn how to work within industries."

PNW again was listed among the best regional universities in the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings, released in January. “PNW proudly educates hundreds of thousands of Northwest Indiana residents annually. We believe our students are the character of the Region,” says Falzone.