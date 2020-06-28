Best Adult Education Institution
Purdue University Northwest machine shop 

Purdue University Northwest

2200 169th St.

Hammond

219-989-2400

1400 S. U.S. Hwy. 421

Westville

219-785-5200

pnw.edu

Nontraditional students and high school graduates have multiple opportunities at Purdue University Northwest to prepare themselves for a variety of careers.

“We’re a metropolitan university in many ways,” says Kris Falzone, associate vice chancellor of marketing and communications. "We enhance people’s lives through a strong curriculum and through partnering with organizations and institutions. We look for strong internships for our students so they can learn how to work within industries."

PNW again was listed among the best regional universities in the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings, released in January. “PNW proudly educates hundreds of thousands of Northwest Indiana residents annually. We believe our students are the character of the Region,” says Falzone.

PNW’s Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center provides advanced manufacturing opportunities and related training. It can assist commercialization from concept to manufacturing. PNW is ranked nationally among the Best Engineering Programs at schools whose highest degree is a master’s. The undergraduate business program has also been rated as one of the top programs among those accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

The Leadership Institute in Northwest Indiana is now under the auspices of PNW faculty and is a resource for learning leadership and networking.

SECOND PLACE

Indiana University Northwest

3400 Broadway

Gary

219-980-6991

iun.edu

THIRD PLACE

Valparaiso University

1700 Chapel Drive

Valparaiso

219-464-5000

valpo.edu

