Best Adult Educational Institution

FIRST PLACE
Purdue University Northwest
2200 169th St.
Hammond
219-989-2400
1400 S. U.S. Hwy. 421
Westville
219-785-5200
“Our undergraduate students, no matter their age, gain a strong career foundation at Purdue Northwest through an increasing number of recognized and ranked programs in career-ready areas such as business, health care, engineering and technology,” says Douglas Clark, director of Strategic Marketing & Communications, Office of Institutional Advancement, Purdue University Northwest. “Our graduate programs provide adults with opportunities for specialized career training and applied research experiences within flexible scheduling and delivery formats.”
Clark says it is a great honor to be the university of choice throughout one’s professional career.
“Under Chancellor Thomas L. Keon’s leadership, we maintain close and vital partnerships with community and industry leaders,” he says. “What they value about Purdue Northwest is that the university graduates critical thinkers, problem solvers and innovative leaders who have a deep impact within their communities and companies. In that way, PNW adds social and economic value to the region we serve and beyond.”
SECOND PLACE
Indiana University Northwest
3400 Broadway
Gary
219-980-6991
THIRD PLACE
Valparaiso University
1700 Chapel Drive
Valparaiso
219-464-5000