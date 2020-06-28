Best College/University

These programs and more are part of PNW’s tradition of pushing education beyond the classroom to help make students career-ready at graduation. Personalized faculty attention boosts students’ confidence, says Kris Falzone, associate vice chancellor of marketing and communications.

“It's a first-class education at an exceptional value and close to home," says Falzone. "We’re proud to have many students who are first-generation college students. They become very involved in the life of the campus, and they persist to their degree to work in area companies and become leaders in their communities.”