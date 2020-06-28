Best College/University
urgent

  • Updated
Purdue University Northwest

2200 169th St.

Hammond

219-989-2400

1400 S. U.S. Hwy. 421

Westville

219-785-5200

pnw.edu

Purdue University Northwest offers undergraduates an increasing number of recognized and ranked programs in health care, engineering and technology. Graduate programs provide opportunities for specialized career training and applied research experiences with flexible scheduling and delivery formats.

Purdue Northwest College of Nursing programs have been recognized among the best in the country in January's U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs rankings. The nursing program also has two master’s programs  online as well as on campus. Now PNW is the first university in Northwest Indiana to offer a doctoral program in nursing for a nurse practitioner career.

PNW’s Center for Innovation through Visualization and Simulation offers advanced simulation techniques with 3-D visualization and virtual-reality technologies to provide innovative solutions in business, industry and education.

These programs and more are part of PNW’s tradition of pushing education beyond the classroom to help make students career-ready at graduation. Personalized faculty attention boosts students’ confidence, says Kris Falzone, associate vice chancellor of marketing and communications.

“It's a first-class education at an exceptional value and close to home," says Falzone. "We’re proud to have many students who are first-generation college students. They become very involved in the life of the campus, and they persist to their degree to work in area companies and become leaders in their communities.”

SECOND PLACE

Indiana University Northwest

3400 Broadway

Gary

888-968-7486

iun.edu

THIRD PLACE

Purdue University - West Lafayette

610 Purdue Mall

West Lafayette

765-494-4600

purdue.edu

