Best College/University

Purdue University Northwest
2200 169th St.
Hammond
219-989-2400
1400 S. U.S. Hwy. 421
Westville
219-785-5200
Purdue University Northwest offers undergraduates an increasing number of recognized and ranked programs in health care, engineering and technology. Graduate programs provide opportunities for specialized career training and applied research experiences with flexible scheduling and delivery formats.
Purdue Northwest College of Nursing programs have been recognized among the best in the country in January's U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs rankings. The nursing program also has two master’s programs online as well as on campus. Now PNW is the first university in Northwest Indiana to offer a doctoral program in nursing for a nurse practitioner career.
PNW’s Center for Innovation through Visualization and Simulation offers advanced simulation techniques with 3-D visualization and virtual-reality technologies to provide innovative solutions in business, industry and education.
These programs and more are part of PNW’s tradition of pushing education beyond the classroom to help make students career-ready at graduation. Personalized faculty attention boosts students’ confidence, says Kris Falzone, associate vice chancellor of marketing and communications.
“It's a first-class education at an exceptional value and close to home," says Falzone. "We’re proud to have many students who are first-generation college students. They become very involved in the life of the campus, and they persist to their degree to work in area companies and become leaders in their communities.”
SECOND PLACE
Indiana University Northwest
3400 Broadway
Gary
888-968-7486
THIRD PLACE
Purdue University - West Lafayette
610 Purdue Mall
West Lafayette
765-494-4600
