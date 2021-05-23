 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best College/University
urgent

Best College/University

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Education and Instruction series
Best College/University

A painting studio at  Indiana University Northwest

Indiana University Northwest

3400 Broadway

Gary

888-968-7486

iun.edu

Students can obtain a degree from Indiana University Northwest in Gary at a more affordable price than at the main campus in Bloomington. The choice of degrees is wide, with award-winning professors teach classes toward 70 degrees.

Its medical school is near many health-care facilities, offering the opportunity to take advantage of real-world experience in the Region.

It offers 70 student clubs and organizations and nine winning RedHawk athletic teams to root for at the 43-acre campus consistently ranked as one of the safest in the state and the nation.

In addition to personalized support services to help students successfully navigate the college experience, IUN has a growing network of more than 28,000 alumni around the world.

In fall 2021 students can choose from in-person learning, online or both.

SECOND PLACE

Purdue University Northwest

2200 169th St.

Hammond

219-989-2400

1400 S. U.S. Hwy. 421

Westville

219-785-5200

pnw.edu

THIRD PLACE

South Suburban College

15800 State St.

South Holland, Ill.

708-596-2000

ssc.edu

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts