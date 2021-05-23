Best College/University

Indiana University Northwest

3400 Broadway

Gary

888-968-7486

Students can obtain a degree from Indiana University Northwest in Gary at a more affordable price than at the main campus in Bloomington. The choice of degrees is wide, with award-winning professors teach classes toward 70 degrees.

Its medical school is near many health-care facilities, offering the opportunity to take advantage of real-world experience in the Region.

It offers 70 student clubs and organizations and nine winning RedHawk athletic teams to root for at the 43-acre campus consistently ranked as one of the safest in the state and the nation.

In addition to personalized support services to help students successfully navigate the college experience, IUN has a growing network of more than 28,000 alumni around the world.

In fall 2021 students can choose from in-person learning, online or both.

SECOND PLACE

Purdue University Northwest