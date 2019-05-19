FIRST PLACE
Purdue University Northwest
2200 169th St.
Hammond
219-989-2400
1400 S. U.S. Hwy. 421
Westville
219-785-5200
“It is a tremendous honor to consistently be recognized by our community,” says Douglas Clark, director of Strategic Marketing & Communications, Office of Institutional Advancement, Marketing & Communications, Purdue University Northwest. “We are grateful our students, alumni and supporters are ‘PNW Proud.’ PNW sees itself as a hub for Northwest Indiana. What that means to us is not only being the university of choice throughout one’s career, but also partnering with our community to enhance people’s lives and stimulate economic growth.”
According to Clark, PNW has a strong tradition of pushing education beyond classrooms to help make students career-ready at graduation.
“Throughout all our colleges and programs is a culture of active, applied learning, and personalized faculty attention, which empowers confidence in our graduates,” he says. “Those attributes combined not only enhance the educational experience for students, but also profoundly impact the communities we serve.”
PNW offers a first-class education at an exceptional value, close to home.
“Just look around,” says Clark. “Purdue Northwest alumni are leaders in the communities, industries, businesses and organizations all across Northwest Indiana and beyond. If you crave an education that actively engages your ambition, come be PNW Proud and explore your roar at Purdue Northwest.”
SECOND PLACE
Purdue University - West Lafayette
610 Purdue Mall
West Lafayette
765-494-4600
THIRD PLACE
Indiana University Northwest
3400 Broadway
Gary
219-980-6991