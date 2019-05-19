FIRST PLACE
Patti’s All American Gymnastics
1530 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-865-2274
“We love teaching dance to children,” says Patti Komara, owner of Patti’s All American Gymnastics. “We have 450 kids in our dance program, which is a phenomenal amount. And we’re the only place offering a combination of dance and gymnastics for preschoolers. The kids in our program spend half of the class doing ballet and then the other half doing gymnastics. It’s a great learning experience for them.”
Noting that every dancer receives individual attention as well as training with customized class schedule, Komara says responses to its triannual surveys by clients show an overwhelming appreciation of Patti's loving, kind and enthusiastic dance instructors who adapt to each child’s needs and abilities.
Patti’s offers a variety of levels in all types of dance including ballet, jazz, tap, pointe, lyrical and hip hop as well as their Dancing Gym Bears — an introduction to dance, barre, center work, Jazznastics and various combination classes. The second half of class focuses on tumbling and gymnastics . Those combination classes include Ballet Tap Jazz, an introduction to those styles, and Hip Hop Nastics — a combo of Hip Hop and gymnastics for pre-school age children.
“Besides that, we’re a dance recital school and have a recital in both the spring and at Christmas time,” says Komara. “We have a dance program for any interest.”
SECOND PLACE (TIE)
Midwest Training & Ice Center
10600 White Oak Ave.
Dyer
219-558-8811
SECOND PLACE (TIE)
Indiana Ballet Theatre
8888 Louisiana St.
Merrillville
219-755-4444
THIRD PLACE
Donna Brum Dancers
2334 Cline Ave.
Schererville
219-865-9850