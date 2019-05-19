{{featured_button_text}}
Best Dance School: Patti's All American Gymnastics

Patti's All American Gymnastics presents dance recitals in the spring and at Christmas time.

Located in Dyer, Patti’s All-American offers a popular preschool dance instruction program for ages 2-5.

FIRST PLACE

Patti’s All American Gymnastics

1530 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-865-2274

pattisallamerican.com

“We love teaching dance to children,” says Patti Komara, owner of Patti’s All American Gymnastics. “We have 450 kids in our dance program, which is a phenomenal amount. And we’re the only place offering a combination of dance and gymnastics for preschoolers. The kids in our program spend half of the class doing ballet and then the other half doing gymnastics. It’s a great learning experience for them.”

Noting that every dancer receives individual attention as well as training with customized class schedule, Komara says responses to its triannual surveys by clients show an overwhelming appreciation of Patti's loving, kind and enthusiastic dance instructors who adapt to each child’s needs and abilities.

Patti’s offers a variety of levels in all types of dance including ballet, jazz, tap, pointe, lyrical and hip hop as well as their Dancing Gym Bears — an introduction to dance, barre, center work, Jazznastics and various combination classes. The second half of class focuses on tumbling and gymnastics . Those combination classes include Ballet Tap Jazz, an introduction to those styles, and Hip Hop Nastics — a combo of Hip Hop and gymnastics for pre-school age children.

“Besides that, we’re a dance recital school and have a recital in both the spring and at Christmas time,” says Komara. “We have a dance program for any interest.”

SECOND PLACE (TIE)

Midwest Training & Ice Center

10600 White Oak Ave.

Dyer

219-558-8811

midwesttrainingandice.com

SECOND PLACE (TIE)

Indiana Ballet Theatre

8888 Louisiana St.

Merrillville

219-755-4444

ibtnw.org

THIRD PLACE

Donna Brum Dancers

2334 Cline Ave.

Schererville

219-865-9850

donnabrumdancers.com

