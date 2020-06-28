Best Dance School

Southlake YMCA Dance & Cheer
100 W. Burrell Drive
Crown Point
219-663-5810
For kids wanting to become graceful in ballet or bust a move to what’s trending, Dance class at Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA offers lessons for those and a lot in between.
Ballet enthusiasts can enroll in classes by age, from Wiggles & Giggles for 3-year-olds to an introduction to ballet and tap techniques to ballet beginner and intermediate class.
Kids can jazz it up with Jazz I and Jazz II with steps, kicks, turns and leaps, with classes beginning at 6 and 7 years old to 8 and up.
“Hip hop classes are beginner and intermediate and include some freestyle expression. They’re very popular and high energy,” says Brittany LaNere, coordinator of Dean & Barbara White programs at Southlake in Crown Point. Tap classes combine dance and percussion, and intermediate tap includes choreography.
The program also offers Dance Academy classes that are progressive, moving through a variety of disciplines with a focus on mastering skills.
“We find that dance classes help kids with coordination and posture and boost self-confidence,” says LaNere. “And we have the sweetest staff. They’re truly caring with the kids.”
SECOND PLACE
Donna Brum Dancers
2334 S. Cline Ave.
Schererville
219-865-9850
THIRD PLACE
Patti's All American Gymnastics
1530 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-865-2274
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!