Best Dance School

Dean & Barbara White dance at Southlake YMCA 

Dance class at Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA

Southlake YMCA Dance & Cheer

100 W. Burrell Drive

Crown Point

219-663-5810

crymca.org

For kids wanting to become graceful in ballet or bust a move to what’s trending, Dance class at Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA offers lessons for those and a lot in between.

Ballet enthusiasts can enroll in classes by age, from Wiggles & Giggles for 3-year-olds to an introduction to ballet and tap techniques to ballet beginner and intermediate class.

Kids can jazz it up with Jazz I and Jazz II with steps, kicks, turns and leaps, with classes beginning at 6 and 7 years old to 8 and up.

“Hip hop classes are beginner and intermediate and include some freestyle expression. They’re very popular and high energy,” says Brittany LaNere, coordinator of Dean & Barbara White programs at Southlake in Crown Point. Tap classes combine dance and percussion, and intermediate tap includes choreography.

The program also offers Dance Academy classes that are progressive, moving through a variety of disciplines with a focus on mastering skills.

“We find that dance classes help kids with coordination and posture and boost self-confidence,” says LaNere. “And we have the sweetest staff. They’re truly caring with the kids.”

SECOND PLACE

Donna Brum Dancers

2334 S. Cline Ave.

Schererville

219-865-9850

donnabrumdancers.com

THIRD PLACE

Patti's All American Gymnastics

1530 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-865-2274

pattisallamerican.com

