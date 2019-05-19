FIRST PLACE
Patti's All American Gymnastics
1530 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-865-2274
“It’s such an honor,” says Patti Komara, owner of Patti’s All American Gymnastics. “Winning Best of the Region never gets old.”
When the school first won, says Komara, the year that The Times started Best of the Region, she printed up a huge sign on computer paper.
“You know, the type with holes on the side — that’s how long ago it was,” she says. “And each year we won; I would update the year — it’s been 25 years now. It makes us live up to the title. And inspires us in that we have to continue to do the best we can.”
By offering a variety of classes including differing levels of gymnastics—junior beginner, beginner, advanced beginner, intermediate and advanced, School-Age Gymnastics and Tumbling and 2-Hour Elite Stars Girls Gymnastics and private gymnastics and tumbling lessons—everyone can find a fit for their interests and abilities.
Komara, who founded her business in 1969, says that her philosophy is to give the customers what they want.
“Three times a year we do a survey and about 300 people reply—which is a huge number,” she says. “We go to the bleachers with the survey; it’s very important to us and we make changes based on what people say they want.”
Besides tailoring her business to he customers' desires, Komara says she also credits her staff with making All American Gymnastics a success.
“Doing their best is so important to them,” she says. “They want what’s best for our customers. Kids love us. Parents tell me that their children wake up in the morning and ask, is this gymnastics day?”
SECOND PLACE
Midwest Training & Ice Center
10600 White Oak Ave.
Dyer
219-558-8811
THIRD PLACE
Indiana Elite Gymnastics
679 Ind. Hwy. 130
Hobart
219-364-1690
411 Winston Court, Suite B
Schererville
219-319-0119