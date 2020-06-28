Best Gymnastics Facility
Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA

 

Southlake YMCA Gymnastics & Ninja Program

100 W. Burrell Dr.

Crown Point

219-663-5810

crymca.org

A wide range of ages are welcome at Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA gymnastic classes. The classes at the nonprofit YMCA began in October 2019 for ages 2 and up. The littlest members start with parent participation classes and transition at age 3.

“We have classes for those who want to try it and for those who want to go to the competitive level, so there are classes for everyone’s interests,” says Brittany LaNere, Gymnastics-Cheer-Ninja coordinator. For pre-teens there are more advanced gymnastics academy classes geared toward competing.

Gymnastic students can stay in the program to age 13 or 14 with classes including tumbling, balance beam and vault.

High school boys who are athletes teach the ninja classes. Ninja focuses on speed and agility, a blend of martial arts and core conditioning. “Students wear a uniform with ninja symbols and they have a mantra and creed so they focus on a lot of important principles for the mindset for class and for character building,” says LaNere. 

“Our staff is phenomenal. Many of them are former students who love what they do,” says LaNere.

SECOND PLACE

Patti's All American Gymnastics

1530 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-865-2274

pattisallamerican.com

THIRD PLACE

Cheer and Tumble Headquarters

3334 Michigan St.

Hobart

219-308-5927

cheerandtumbleheadquarters.com

