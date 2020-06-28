Best Gymnastics Facility

Southlake YMCA Gymnastics & Ninja Program
100 W. Burrell Dr.
Crown Point
219-663-5810
A wide range of ages are welcome at Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA gymnastic classes. The classes at the nonprofit YMCA began in October 2019 for ages 2 and up. The littlest members start with parent participation classes and transition at age 3.
“We have classes for those who want to try it and for those who want to go to the competitive level, so there are classes for everyone’s interests,” says Brittany LaNere, Gymnastics-Cheer-Ninja coordinator. For pre-teens there are more advanced gymnastics academy classes geared toward competing.
Gymnastic students can stay in the program to age 13 or 14 with classes including tumbling, balance beam and vault.
High school boys who are athletes teach the ninja classes. Ninja focuses on speed and agility, a blend of martial arts and core conditioning. “Students wear a uniform with ninja symbols and they have a mantra and creed so they focus on a lot of important principles for the mindset for class and for character building,” says LaNere.
“Our staff is phenomenal. Many of them are former students who love what they do,” says LaNere.
SECOND PLACE
Patti's All American Gymnastics
1530 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-865-2274
THIRD PLACE
Cheer and Tumble Headquarters
3334 Michigan St.
Hobart
219-308-5927
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!