Best Gymnastics Facility

Southlake YMCA Gymnastics & Ninja Program

100 W. Burrell Dr.

Crown Point

219-663-5810

A wide range of ages are welcome at Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA gymnastic classes. The classes at the nonprofit YMCA began in October 2019 for ages 2 and up. The littlest members start with parent participation classes and transition at age 3.

“We have classes for those who want to try it and for those who want to go to the competitive level, so there are classes for everyone’s interests,” says Brittany LaNere, Gymnastics-Cheer-Ninja coordinator. For pre-teens there are more advanced gymnastics academy classes geared toward competing.

Gymnastic students can stay in the program to age 13 or 14 with classes including tumbling, balance beam and vault.