Best Private High School

Bishop Noll Institute

1519 Hoffman St.

Hammond

219-932-9058

At Bishop Noll Institute, “What we hear most often from the families who invest in a Bishop Noll education for their children is that their children will not only learn the valuable lessons of reading, writing and arithmetic, but also the lessons of life, rooted in the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” said President Paul Mullaney.

Bishop Noll’s student-teacher ratio is approximately 16 to 1 and its cumulative graduation rate from 2014 through 2019 is 99%, Mullaney said. The 107-student class of 2020 received a combined total of $8.7 million in college scholarship offers, an average of $90,000 per graduate.

Through a $1.4 million renovation the A-rated school’s library was transformed into a state-of-the-art STREAM facility for its STEM (sceince, technology, engineering and math) program, , Mullaney said.