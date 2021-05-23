 Skip to main content
Best Private High School
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Education and Instruction series
Bishop Noll in Hammond boasts a 99% graduation rate.

Bishop Noll Institute

1519 Hoffman St.

Hammond

219-932-9058

bishopnoll.org

At Bishop Noll Institute, “What we hear most often from the families who invest in a Bishop Noll education for their children is that their children will not only learn the valuable lessons of reading, writing and arithmetic, but also the lessons of life, rooted in the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” said President Paul Mullaney.

Bishop Noll’s student-teacher ratio is approximately 16 to 1 and its cumulative graduation rate from 2014 through 2019 is 99%, Mullaney said. The 107-student class of 2020 received a combined total of $8.7 million in college scholarship offers, an average of $90,000 per graduate.

Through a $1.4 million renovation the A-rated school’s library was transformed into a state-of-the-art STREAM facility for its STEM (sceince, technology, engineering and math) program, , Mullaney said.

Now celebrating its 100th year, “Bishop Noll has been the bedrock of Catholic secondary education for a century and we continue to move forward to improving our facility and advancing our curriculum. We will remain a beacon for families in this area for generations to come, forming students in mind, body and soul to become tomorrow’s leaders,” Mullaney said.

SECOND PLACE

Andrean High School

5959 Broadway

Merrillville

219-887-5959

andreanhs.org

THIRD PLACE

Illiana Christian High School

10920 Calumet Ave.

Dyer

219-558-7066

illianachristian.org

