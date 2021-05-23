Best Private High School

Bishop Noll Institute
1519 Hoffman St.
Hammond
219-932-9058
At Bishop Noll Institute, “What we hear most often from the families who invest in a Bishop Noll education for their children is that their children will not only learn the valuable lessons of reading, writing and arithmetic, but also the lessons of life, rooted in the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” said President Paul Mullaney.
Bishop Noll’s student-teacher ratio is approximately 16 to 1 and its cumulative graduation rate from 2014 through 2019 is 99%, Mullaney said. The 107-student class of 2020 received a combined total of $8.7 million in college scholarship offers, an average of $90,000 per graduate.
Through a $1.4 million renovation the A-rated school’s library was transformed into a state-of-the-art STREAM facility for its STEM (sceince, technology, engineering and math) program, , Mullaney said.
Now celebrating its 100th year, “Bishop Noll has been the bedrock of Catholic secondary education for a century and we continue to move forward to improving our facility and advancing our curriculum. We will remain a beacon for families in this area for generations to come, forming students in mind, body and soul to become tomorrow’s leaders,” Mullaney said.
SECOND PLACE
Andrean High School
5959 Broadway
Merrillville
219-887-5959
THIRD PLACE
Illiana Christian High School
10920 Calumet Ave.
Dyer
219-558-7066