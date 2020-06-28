Best Private High School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Andrean High School

5959 Broadway

Merrillville

219-887-5959

Andrean High School, rooted in the teachings of the Catholic faith, welcomes students with diverse faith journeys and religious backgrounds. Faith formation is an important part of the morals and values taught each day.

Community service is an essential part of Andrean’s program, with students working together for their parishes and communities. To further Andrean's mission and student development, each must complete 10 hours of community service a semester.

Students’ academic life is guided by instruction and applying that knowledge to their community service. Other academic components are dual credit courses, internships, research in independent study projects and cultural immersion. Students are also encouraged to reflect on their learning experiences.

Adding to student growth, more than 20 Andrean organizations and clubs provide opportunities to engage in music, writing, ministries, theater, academic Super Bowl and more, promoting new social relationships and exploration of goals.