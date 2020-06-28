Best Private High School

Andrean High School
5959 Broadway
Merrillville
219-887-5959
Andrean High School, rooted in the teachings of the Catholic faith, welcomes students with diverse faith journeys and religious backgrounds. Faith formation is an important part of the morals and values taught each day.
Community service is an essential part of Andrean’s program, with students working together for their parishes and communities. To further Andrean's mission and student development, each must complete 10 hours of community service a semester.
Students’ academic life is guided by instruction and applying that knowledge to their community service. Other academic components are dual credit courses, internships, research in independent study projects and cultural immersion. Students are also encouraged to reflect on their learning experiences.
Adding to student growth, more than 20 Andrean organizations and clubs provide opportunities to engage in music, writing, ministries, theater, academic Super Bowl and more, promoting new social relationships and exploration of goals.
“Andrean is such a special place because of our students and our faculty,” says Andrean Principal Jaycob Knazur. "We bring the best from the Region. Our reliance on faith, learning, leadership and service— the four pillars of our mission statement — gives our students an opportunity to connect their own wishes and needs with society’s."
SECOND PLACE
Bishop Noll Institute
1519 Hoffman St.
Hammond
219-932-9058
THIRD PLACE
Illiana Christian High School
10920 Calumet Ave.
Dyer
219-558-7066
