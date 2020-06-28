Best Private High School
Best Private High School

  Updated
Best Private High School

Andrean High School

Andrean High School

5959 Broadway

Merrillville

219-887-5959

andreanhs.org

Andrean High School, rooted in the teachings of the Catholic faith, welcomes students with diverse faith journeys and religious backgrounds. Faith formation is an important part of the morals and values taught each day.

Community service is an essential part of Andrean’s program, with students working together for their parishes and communities. To further Andrean's mission and student development, each must complete 10 hours of community service a semester.

Students’ academic life is guided by instruction and applying that knowledge to their community service. Other academic components are dual credit courses, internships, research in independent study projects and cultural immersion. Students are also encouraged to reflect on their learning experiences.

Adding to student growth, more than 20 Andrean organizations and clubs provide opportunities to engage in music, writing, ministries, theater, academic Super Bowl and more, promoting new social relationships and exploration of goals.

“Andrean is such a special place because of our students and our faculty,” says Andrean Principal Jaycob Knazur. "We bring the best from the Region. Our reliance on faith, learning, leadership and service—  the four pillars of our mission statement — gives our students an opportunity to connect their own wishes and needs with society’s."

SECOND PLACE

Bishop Noll Institute

1519 Hoffman St.

Hammond

219-932-9058

bishopnoll.org

 

THIRD PLACE

Illiana Christian High School

10920 Calumet Ave.

Dyer

219-558-7066

illianachristian.org

