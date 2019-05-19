FIRST PLACE
Andrean High School
5959 Broadway
Merrillville
219-887-5959
The four pillars of its mission — faith, leadership, learning, and service —define the principles that made Andrean High School the Best Private High School for 2019.
"Andrean’s faith-based, family environment helps make the school No. 1 because Andrean empowers and transforms students, faculty, and staff to serve God and others in the world," says Brendan Ryan, director of communications. "Andrean stays true to our Catholic tradition and welcomes people from diverse religious and faith backgrounds."
“Not every student is a Catholic; that’s not a requirement,” adds President Tony Bonta. “We not only accept other faiths, we encourage it. Then we encourage our students and staff to learn about how others use their faith to thrive.”
With a 13:1 student-to-teacher ratio and an average class size of 19, Andrean can give students the personal attention needed for their education and formation. More than half of Andrean faculty members have a master’s degree or higher.
"At Andrean, our faculty works in-and-out of the classroom to ensure students gain knowledge via traditional instruction through community service, dual-credit courses, civic engagement, internships, research and independent study projects, and cultural immersion. As a result, Andrean has been an A-rated school since 2011'" says Ryan.
Andrean offers 14 Advanced Placement courses, 23 Honors courses, 7 Dual Credit courses. Two are concurrent enrollment for Purdue University Northwest and 5 for the Advanced College Project through Indiana University Bloomington.
Many of its students also involved in extracurricular activities that promote leadership.
SECOND PLACE
Bishop Noll Institute
1519 Hoffman St.
Hammond
219-932-9058
THIRD PLACE
Illiana Christian High School
10920 Calumet Ave.
Dyer
219-558-7066