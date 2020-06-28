Best Public High School

Crown Point High School
1500 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-663-4885
Ensuring success and inspiring character begin at Crown Point High School with its freshmen. Student mentors and teacher teams work to connect and involve students in the school’s academics and in its 50-plus extra- and co-curricular programs. Many of the academic clubs are successful on state and national levels.
“Any recognition we receive is a direct reflection of our students, families, teachers and staff as well as our community," says Crown Point High School Principal Russ Marcinek. "We are fortunate to live in a community that supports public education and the ambitions and achievements of our young people."
Dedication to 21st Century learning is reflected in ACT college readiness assessments, online course options, reading labs, 10 instructional practices to increase student learning and more. The school engages students in advanced placement courses offered in conjunction with Purdue University Northwest, Indiana University Northwest, and Ivy Tech. Students can then graduate from CPHS with college credit and certifications to launch them into their future.
The graduating classes, reflecting Crown Point's values and commitments, are held to be the foundation of the community. Those values include college, career, citizenship, creativity, courage and culture.
SECOND PLACE
Lake Central High School
8400 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8551
THIRD PLACE
Munster High School
8808 Columbia Ave.
Munster
219-836-3200
