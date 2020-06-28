Best Public High School
Crown Point High School

Crown Point High School

1500 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-4885

cps.k12.us

Ensuring success and inspiring character begin at Crown Point High School with its freshmen. Student mentors and teacher teams work to connect and involve students in the school’s academics and in its 50-plus extra- and co-curricular programs. Many of the academic clubs are successful on state and national levels.

“Any recognition we receive is a direct reflection of our students, families, teachers and staff as well as our community," says Crown Point High School Principal Russ Marcinek. "We are fortunate to live in a community that supports public education and the ambitions and achievements of our young people."

Dedication to 21st Century learning is reflected in ACT college readiness assessments, online course options, reading labs, 10 instructional practices to increase student learning and more. The school engages students in advanced placement courses offered in conjunction with Purdue University Northwest, Indiana University Northwest, and Ivy Tech. Students can then graduate from CPHS with college credit and certifications to launch them into their future.

The graduating classes, reflecting Crown Point's values and commitments, are held to be the foundation of the community. Those values include college, career, citizenship, creativity, courage and culture.

SECOND PLACE

Lake Central High School

8400 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8551

lcsc.us

THIRD PLACE

Munster High School

8808 Columbia Ave.

Munster

219-836-3200

mhs.munster.us

