Best Public High School

Crown Point High School

1500 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-4885

Ensuring success and inspiring character begin at Crown Point High School with its freshmen. Student mentors and teacher teams work to connect and involve students in the school’s academics and in its 50-plus extra- and co-curricular programs. Many of the academic clubs are successful on state and national levels.

“Any recognition we receive is a direct reflection of our students, families, teachers and staff as well as our community," says Crown Point High School Principal Russ Marcinek. "We are fortunate to live in a community that supports public education and the ambitions and achievements of our young people."