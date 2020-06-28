Best Technical School

Ivy Tech Community College
Multiple locations
219-980-7799
Ivy Tech Community College provides skills students need to go into the workforce or gives them an affordable start on a bachelor’s degree, with credits that can transfer to a four-year school.
Its Lake County campus has three locations, sharing the Arts & Sciences Building in Gary with Indiana University Northwest; the Crown Point-Merrilville Center; and East Chicago location. The Valparaiso campus consists of the Valparaiso facility as well as sites in Michigan City and LaPorte.
“Ivy Tech is a great choice because we give people the option to go in the direction that works best for students, such as earning a short-term certificate so they can get a job quickly or as a starting point for transferring to a four-year school,” says Donna Kiesling, assistant director of marketing and communications. Schedules accommodate full-time students and those taking one class in the evening.
Kiesling says Ivy Tech’s educational options are even more important in the pandemic: Students can take classes at Ivy Tech without worrying about going away to a four-year school and because its transfer courses are more affordable. Ivy Tech offers programs in business, public affairs and social services, information technology, arts, sciences and education, health sciences, nursing, engineering and more.
SECOND PLACE
Universal Technical Institute
2611 Corporate West Drive
Lisle, Ill.
630-529-2662
THIRD PLACE
Lincoln Technical Institute
7225 Winton Drive, Building 128
Indianapolis
317-632-5553
8317 W. North Ave.
Melrose Park, Ill.
708-344-4700
