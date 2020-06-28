Best Technical School
urgent

Best Technical School

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Technical School

Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso

Ivy Tech Community College

Multiple locations 

219-980-7799

Ivytech.edu

Ivy Tech Community College provides skills students need to go into the workforce or gives them an affordable start on a bachelor’s degree, with credits that can transfer to a four-year school.

Its Lake County campus has three locations, sharing the Arts & Sciences Building in Gary with Indiana University Northwest; the Crown Point-Merrilville Center; and East Chicago location. The Valparaiso campus consists of the Valparaiso facility as well as sites in Michigan City and LaPorte.

“Ivy Tech is a great choice because we give people the option to go in the direction that works best for students, such as earning a short-term certificate so they can get a job quickly or as a starting point for transferring to a four-year school,” says Donna Kiesling, assistant director of marketing and communications. Schedules accommodate full-time students and those taking one class in the evening.

Kiesling says Ivy Tech’s educational options are even more important in the pandemic: Students can take classes at Ivy Tech without worrying about  going away to a four-year school and because its transfer courses are more affordable. Ivy Tech offers programs in business, public affairs and social services, information technology, arts, sciences and education, health sciences, nursing, engineering and more.

SECOND PLACE

Universal Technical Institute

2611 Corporate West Drive

Lisle, Ill.

630-529-2662

uti.edu

THIRD PLACE

Lincoln Technical Institute

7225 Winton Drive, Building 128

Indianapolis

317-632-5553

8317 W. North Ave.

Melrose Park, Ill.

708-344-4700

lincolntech.edu

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts