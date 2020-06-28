Best Technical School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ivy Tech Community College

Multiple locations

219-980-7799

Ivy Tech Community College provides skills students need to go into the workforce or gives them an affordable start on a bachelor’s degree, with credits that can transfer to a four-year school.

Its Lake County campus has three locations, sharing the Arts & Sciences Building in Gary with Indiana University Northwest; the Crown Point-Merrilville Center; and East Chicago location. The Valparaiso campus consists of the Valparaiso facility as well as sites in Michigan City and LaPorte.

“Ivy Tech is a great choice because we give people the option to go in the direction that works best for students, such as earning a short-term certificate so they can get a job quickly or as a starting point for transferring to a four-year school,” says Donna Kiesling, assistant director of marketing and communications. Schedules accommodate full-time students and those taking one class in the evening.