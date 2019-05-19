FIRST PLACE
Stardust Bowl
3925 E. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville
219-942-0432
1330 Sheffield Ave.
Dyer
219-322-3666
“This is our 25th year being voted Best of the Region,” says Dan Barton, general manager of Stardust Bowl in Merrillville, a third-generation family business with a second location in Dyer. “That’s a spectacular feeling and a great testament to our hard-working staff here who wants people to have the best bowling experience and to make this the best bowling alleys in the Region."
Barton says that many customers started bowling in Stardust's youth leagues and are now bowling in the adult leagues.
Stardust, which has been a popular place in the Region for more than a half century, offers open bowling, tournaments and summer, youth and adult leagues as well as parties, corporate, group and holiday events and fundraisers. Both locations also serve food and feature lounges.
“Bowling is an activity that can be enjoyed at any age, which his what makes it very special,” says Barton, noting bowling's health and social benefits. “It’s also a great family activity. We try very hard to provide an affordable, fun family atmosphere. We’re very honored that our clients value us in the same way we value them.”
SECOND PLACE
Inman's Bowling & Recreation Center
3201 Evans Ave.
Valparaiso
219-462-1300
THIRD PLACE
Plaza Lanes
8101 Kennedy Ave.
Highland
219-923-3800