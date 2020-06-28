Best Bowling Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Inman's Bowling & Recreation Center

3201 Evans Ave.

Valparaiso

219-462-1300

Bowling is the No. 1 attraction at Inman’s Bowling & Recreation Center. The 32-lane alley is part of Inman’s family entertainment center that has something for everyone at all ages.

Shaun Ciesielski, vice president of operations and general manager, has 24 years’ experience in the bowling business and has been with Inman’s since 2014. He runs many youth and adult leagues and tournaments.

“I thank our employees past and present who played a huge role in providing the best customer experience to earn Best of the Region this year,” says Ciesielski.

Inman’s supports many Northwest Indiana school districts that visit for field trips, fundraisers and physical education classes. Inman’s also hosts children’s bowling and bounce house birthday parties.