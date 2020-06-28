Best Bowling Center

Best Bowling Center

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Bowling Center

Inman's Bowling & Recreation Center

Inman's Bowling & Recreation Center

3201 Evans Ave.

Valparaiso

219-462-1300

inmansvalpo.com

Bowling is the No. 1 attraction at Inman’s Bowling & Recreation Center. The 32-lane  alley is part of Inman’s family entertainment center that has something for everyone at all ages.

Shaun Ciesielski, vice president of operations and general manager, has 24 years’ experience in the bowling business and has been with Inman’s since 2014. He runs many youth and adult leagues and tournaments.

“I thank our employees past and present who played a huge role in providing the best customer experience to earn Best of the Region this year,” says Ciesielski.

Inman’s supports many Northwest Indiana school districts that visit for field trips, fundraisers and physical education classes. Inman’s also hosts children’s bowling and bounce house birthday parties.

Old Prospers Pub and the snack bar are behind lanes 9 through 20, with a variety of beverages and a menu that includes appetizers, burgers, wings and pizza. Old Prospers Pub caters large events, and there are party rooms and a banquet room for company or group outings.

Ciesielski co-owns with fellow bowler Shaun Quinn AboveALLBowling.com, which has a pro shop at Inman’s main entrance as well as an online operation. 

Upcoming events include summer leagues/tournaments; social distancing youth/adult doubles Have-A-Ball; social distancing House Shot Hero’s individual league; and Shaun’s King of the Hill Tournaments.

SECOND PLACE

Stardust Bowl

1330 Sheffield Ave.

Dyer

219-322-3666

3925 E. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-942-0432

www.bowlstardust.com

THIRD PLACE

Set ’Em Up Lanes

135 N. Broad St.

Griffith

www.facebook.com/Set-Em-Up-Lanes-and-Lounge-123724977679731

0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts