Best Bowling Center

Inman's Bowling & Recreation Center
3201 Evans Ave.
Valparaiso
219-462-1300
Bowling is the No. 1 attraction at Inman’s Bowling & Recreation Center. The 32-lane alley is part of Inman’s family entertainment center that has something for everyone at all ages.
Shaun Ciesielski, vice president of operations and general manager, has 24 years’ experience in the bowling business and has been with Inman’s since 2014. He runs many youth and adult leagues and tournaments.
“I thank our employees past and present who played a huge role in providing the best customer experience to earn Best of the Region this year,” says Ciesielski.
Inman’s supports many Northwest Indiana school districts that visit for field trips, fundraisers and physical education classes. Inman’s also hosts children’s bowling and bounce house birthday parties.
Old Prospers Pub and the snack bar are behind lanes 9 through 20, with a variety of beverages and a menu that includes appetizers, burgers, wings and pizza. Old Prospers Pub caters large events, and there are party rooms and a banquet room for company or group outings.
Ciesielski co-owns with fellow bowler Shaun Quinn AboveALLBowling.com, which has a pro shop at Inman’s main entrance as well as an online operation.
Upcoming events include summer leagues/tournaments; social distancing youth/adult doubles Have-A-Ball; social distancing House Shot Hero’s individual league; and Shaun’s King of the Hill Tournaments.
SECOND PLACE
Stardust Bowl
1330 Sheffield Ave.
Dyer
219-322-3666
3925 E. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville
219-942-0432
THIRD PLACE
Set ’Em Up Lanes
135 N. Broad St.
Griffith
