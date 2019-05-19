Best Casino Dining

FIRST PLACE
Jack Binion's Steak
Horseshoe Casino
777 Casino Center Drive
Hammond
219-473-7000
“Jack Binion’s Steak continues to offer an amazing menu, impeccable service and picturesque views of beautiful Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline,” says Jason Hoffman, director of Hospitality Operations for Caesars Entertainment. “Our menu rivals that of any Chicago steakhouse with traditional favorites such as the 16-ounce ribeye and the ever-popular 24-ounce cowboy ribeye steak.”
The steakhouse also offers such signature dishes as fried lobster & crispy pork belly, BBQ glazed double cut Berkshire pork chops, hot honey fried chicken, herb crusted lamb and Scottish cedar planked salmon.
“Our executive chef rotates through seasonal farm-to-table feature menu items, and all our desserts are house made by our very own award-winning pastry chef,” says Hoffman.
“At Jack Binion’s Steak, our cocktails are hand crafted using the freshest ingredients available, and we feature a unique barrel aged cocktail that is not available anywhere else," says Hoffman.
"Our entire team takes a tremendous amount of pride in delighting each and every guest who dines with us. Whether stopping at the bar for a glass of wine and a quick bite or celebrating a special occasion, our team members welcome each guest and pay special attention to every detail.”
SECOND PLACE
The Buffet
Four Winds Casino
11111 Wilson Rd.
New Buffalo, Mich.
866-494-6371
THIRD PLACE
Copper Rock Steakhouse
Four Winds Casino
1111 Wilson Rd.
New Buffalo, Mich.
866-494-6371