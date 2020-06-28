Best Casino Dining

Jack Binion’s Steak
Horseshoe Casino
777 Casino Center Drive
Hammond
219-473-6028
From the made-to-order burgers and pizzas in the Eatery to the Asian cuisine of Foo Noodle Bar to the endless choices of the Village Square Buffet, the name of the dining game at Horseshoe Casino is variety.
But visitors looking for a high-end meal for their special night out gravitate to the fine-dining-with-a-view experience of Jack Binion’s Steak. With its premium cuts of beef, high-end décor and jaw-dropping vistas of Lake Michigan, nothing says “high roller” like a prime table at this prime steakhouse.
“Our award-winning culinary team led by Executive Chef Joshua Barth takes great pride in carefully crafting every recipe and menu for each restaurant,” says Caesars Entertainment regional President Dan Nita. “No detail is overlooked.”
SECOND PLACE
The Buffet
Four Winds Casino
3000 Prairie Ave.
South Bend
866-494-6371
THIRD PLACE
Copper Rock Steakhouse
Four Winds Casino
3000 Prairie Avenue
South Bend
866-494-6371
