Best Casino Dining

Jack Binion’s Steak

Horseshoe Casino

777 Casino Center Drive

Hammond

219-473-6028

From the made-to-order burgers and pizzas in the Eatery to the Asian cuisine of Foo Noodle Bar to the endless choices of the Village Square Buffet, the name of the dining game at Horseshoe Casino is variety.

But visitors looking for a high-end meal for their special night out gravitate to the fine-dining-with-a-view experience of Jack Binion’s Steak. With its premium cuts of beef, high-end décor and jaw-dropping vistas of Lake Michigan, nothing says “high roller” like a prime table at this prime steakhouse.

“Our award-winning culinary team led by Executive Chef Joshua Barth takes great pride in carefully crafting every recipe and menu for each restaurant,” says Caesars Entertainment regional President Dan Nita. “No detail is overlooked.”

SECOND PLACE

The Buffet