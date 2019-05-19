Best Casino

FIRST PLACE
Horseshoe Casino
777 Casino Center Drive
Hammond
219-473-7000
“Horseshoe is honored and humbled to receive this recognition,” says Jason Hoffman, director Hospitality Operations for Caesars Entertainment. “There are many choices for gambling in the Chicago area, but what really sets Horseshoe Casino apart from the competition is our terrific team members.
"At Horseshoe, we believe that providing impeccable customer service and creating special memories for our guests begins with building a team that is passionate about the service experience. The relationships that our team members build with our guests create loyalty, and that’s what keeps them coming back again and again.”
Gambling options at Horseshoe include more than 100 table games, the most slot machines in the Chicagoland area including 1,500 penny slots, video poker, poker room with 34 tournament-caliber tables and Le Cheng, the spacious and elegant Asian gaming area.
“Horseshoe has received the prestigious award of Best Places to Work in Indiana for nine consecutive years,” says Hoffman. “And that’s determined by our team members who are surveyed and provide this feedback. Happy satisfied employees create happy, loyal guests and that’s the key to our success. Our team members make Horseshoe shine.”
SECOND PLACE
Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa
777 Blue Chip Dr.
Michigan City
219-879-7711
THIRD PLACE
Four Winds Casino Resort
11111 Wilson Rd.
New Buffalo, Mich.
866-494-6371