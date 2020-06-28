Best Casino
Best Casino

Best Casino

Four Winds Casino in South Bend

Four Winds Casino

3000 Prairie Ave.

South Bend

866-494-6371

fourwindscasino.com

Most casinogoers are looking for more than an hour in front of a slot machine or a few hands of blackjack. They want a night out, with all of the glamor and excitement and bells and whistles that go along with that.

Maybe that’s why Region players appreciate the all-around experience of a night out at Four Winds. In addition to its nearby South Bend resort, Four Winds also has locations in New Buffalo, Hartford and Dowagiac, Mich., all of which feature a full range of gaming options, but also headliner concerts and entertainment and a host of great dining options. But Four Winds Chief Operating Officer Frank Freedman says the key to coming out on top is how visitors feel at the casino, and that has everything to do with the Four Winds staff.

“Beyond our first-class amenities, we’ve remained focused on exceeding expectations and providing excellent customer service as our top priorities,” he says. “We are continually striving to deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience to everyone who visits our casinos, and time and again our guests tell us that one of the primary reasons that they keep coming back is their interaction with our employees.”

SECOND PLACE

Blue Chip Casino

777 Blue Chip Drive

Michigan City

219-879-7711

bluechipcasino.com

THIRD PLACE

Horseshoe Casino

777 Casino Center Drive

Hammond

866-711-7463

caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond

