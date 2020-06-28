Best Casino

Four Winds Casino
3000 Prairie Ave.
South Bend
866-494-6371
Most casinogoers are looking for more than an hour in front of a slot machine or a few hands of blackjack. They want a night out, with all of the glamor and excitement and bells and whistles that go along with that.
Maybe that’s why Region players appreciate the all-around experience of a night out at Four Winds. In addition to its nearby South Bend resort, Four Winds also has locations in New Buffalo, Hartford and Dowagiac, Mich., all of which feature a full range of gaming options, but also headliner concerts and entertainment and a host of great dining options. But Four Winds Chief Operating Officer Frank Freedman says the key to coming out on top is how visitors feel at the casino, and that has everything to do with the Four Winds staff.
“Beyond our first-class amenities, we’ve remained focused on exceeding expectations and providing excellent customer service as our top priorities,” he says. “We are continually striving to deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience to everyone who visits our casinos, and time and again our guests tell us that one of the primary reasons that they keep coming back is their interaction with our employees.”
SECOND PLACE
Blue Chip Casino
777 Blue Chip Drive
Michigan City
219-879-7711
THIRD PLACE
Horseshoe Casino
777 Casino Center Drive
Hammond
866-711-7463
