Best Country Club

White Hawk Country Club
1001 White Hawk Drive
Crown Point
219-661-1300
Though golf is generally one of the main draws of any country club, those that go above and beyond tend to appeal even to non-golfers. That is the case at White Hawk, where even as the much-admired 36-hole course topped The Times' poll for area courses, the true draw of the property extends beyond the tees and greens.
Ask any newlywed couple or party host, for example, who has taken advantage of the club’s outstanding facilities and impeccable views for their special day. And for those who have enjoyed a good round or two, White Hawk stands as a great day from sporting beginning to relaxing end.
“Our focus on customer service is what makes a visit to White Hawk Country Club an outstanding experience,” says general manager Anthony Lopez. “We focus on our customers because without them, our business does not exist.”
SECOND PLACE
Briar Ridge Country Club
123 Country Club Drive
Schererville
219-533-0796
THIRD PLACE
Innsbrook Country Club
6701 Taft St.
Merrillville
219-980-9060
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!