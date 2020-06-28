Best Country Club

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

White Hawk Country Club

1001 White Hawk Drive

Crown Point

219-661-1300

Though golf is generally one of the main draws of any country club, those that go above and beyond tend to appeal even to non-golfers. That is the case at White Hawk, where even as the much-admired 36-hole course topped The Times' poll for area courses, the true draw of the property extends beyond the tees and greens.

Ask any newlywed couple or party host, for example, who has taken advantage of the club’s outstanding facilities and impeccable views for their special day. And for those who have enjoyed a good round or two, White Hawk stands as a great day from sporting beginning to relaxing end.

“Our focus on customer service is what makes a visit to White Hawk Country Club an outstanding experience,” says general manager Anthony Lopez. “We focus on our customers because without them, our business does not exist.”

