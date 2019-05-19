{{featured_button_text}}
Best Country Club: White Hawk Country Club

White Hawk Country Club

FIRST PLACE

White Hawk Country Club

1001 White Hawk Drive

Crown Point

219-661-1300

whitehawkcountryclub.com

“Our philosophy and focus on customer service are what make a visit to White Hawk Country Club an outstanding experience,” says General Manager Anthony Lopez.

Lopez says the country club in Crown Point is beautifully carved out of 600 acres and surrounded by tranquil forests, prairies, streams and wetlands.

The premier 36-hole, championship facility with four nine-hole courses presents a unique test of golf at every turn. The club's many amenities  ensure an excellent experience, says Lopez, who adds, “We focus on our customers because without them, our business does not exist.”

The country club and its River Rock Restaurant are open to the public. The restaurant features custom stonework and wood tones for a relaxing and welcoming atmosphere. River Rock Restaurant offers live entertainment every Friday and daily drink and dinner specials. Guests — golfers and spectators — can also choose to dine on the patio to take in the meticulous landscaping.

White Hawk Country Club also offers a spacious banquet hall with floor to ceiling windows. The newly renovated and expanded ballroom accommodates up to 250 guests. “An experienced venue event coordinator will be able to assist you in making decisions to ensure a flawless and unforgettable event,” says Lopez.

SECOND PLACE

Briar Ridge Country Club

123 Country Club Drive

Schererville

219-322-3660

briarridgecc.com

THIRD PLACE

Innsbrook Country Club

6701 Taft St.

Merrillville

219-980-9060

innsbrookcc.com

