FIRST PLACE
White Hawk Country Club
1001 White Hawk Drive
Crown Point
219-661-1300
“Our philosophy and focus on customer service are what make a visit to White Hawk Country Club an outstanding experience,” says General Manager Anthony Lopez.
Lopez says the country club in Crown Point is beautifully carved out of 600 acres and surrounded by tranquil forests, prairies, streams and wetlands.
The premier 36-hole, championship facility with four nine-hole courses presents a unique test of golf at every turn. The club's many amenities ensure an excellent experience, says Lopez, who adds, “We focus on our customers because without them, our business does not exist.”
The country club and its River Rock Restaurant are open to the public. The restaurant features custom stonework and wood tones for a relaxing and welcoming atmosphere. River Rock Restaurant offers live entertainment every Friday and daily drink and dinner specials. Guests — golfers and spectators — can also choose to dine on the patio to take in the meticulous landscaping.
White Hawk Country Club also offers a spacious banquet hall with floor to ceiling windows. The newly renovated and expanded ballroom accommodates up to 250 guests. “An experienced venue event coordinator will be able to assist you in making decisions to ensure a flawless and unforgettable event,” says Lopez.
SECOND PLACE
Briar Ridge Country Club
123 Country Club Drive
Schererville
219-322-3660
THIRD PLACE
Innsbrook Country Club
6701 Taft St.
Merrillville
219-980-9060