FIRST PLACE
Crown Point
“We’re being recognized by other communities for our charming downtown. It’s vibrant and diverse, with a lot of opportunities for people from different walks of life to enjoy the businesses that satisfy a lot of different wants and needs,” says Crown Point Mayor David Uran.
Antique shops, unique mom and pop-style businesses and historic buildings are a beacon to the downtown. “We really support our downtown with events for visitors to experience all the charm the downtown provides. There are lots of different culinary choices, with outdoor dining, pop-up delis and outdoor vendors,” says Uran. A new restaurant, Square Roots, will open in late spring or early summer.
The city has made improvements, attracting more people who can enjoy the downtown and walk in a safe environment, says Uran. There’s a waiting list to acquire downtown buildings because of attractions such as special concert series and a dinner theater. The former Crown Theatre is being remodeled into a live entertainment venue for popular acts and movies.
Historic buildings and storefronts fascinate many, says Uran. They include the three-story Antique Mall, built in 1873 for concerts, plays and lectures, including guest speakers Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony. Within walking distance is the 1882-built Sheriff’s House being refurbished and where the infamous John Dillinger escaped from the former Lake County Jail in 1934.
Besides being a place of vibrant activity, the downtown is also a place where folks can simply relax on a bench and enjoy the summertime.