Best Downtown

Crown Point

Thanks to renewed strategic focus from municipal leaders around the Region and a spate of recent business openings, this category has been getting more competitive every year. And that’s good news for area residents, who can drive around and sample the revitalized downtown strips of several nearby towns.

But when it comes to walkability, historic atmosphere, award-winning dining and unique shopping experiences, it’s still tough to beat the popular square that surrounds the towering Lake County Courthouse. Even as it maintains its traditional charm, downtown Crown Point continues to add new businesses and features that make it a destination that locals and out-of-towners revisit again and again.

“The City of Crown Point has a unique and vibrant downtown that draws people from all over to visit our locally owned shops and restaurants,” says Mayor David Uran. “This is a true testament to our dedicated business owners who work tirelessly to provide outstanding experiences to the community and greater Northwest Indiana.”

SECOND PLACE