Best Escape Room

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Entertainment series
Region Escape Room 

Region Escape Room 

1238 119th St.

Whiting

219-501-0198

regionescaperoom.com

“We're not your average escape room,” says Jessica Lopez Schmidt, who co-owns the Region Escape Room with her husband, Justin Schmidt, and Rachel Boland. “Right from the start, we have always strived to have the best customer experience. Every aspect of our business has been carefully thought out and meticulously designed. We incorporate a variety of puzzles, technology and unique themes that can't be found anywhere else. Our game masters cater to the players' experience level to provide both a challenging and enjoyable game. And we always err on the side of fun.”

An immersive experience, the Region Escape Room is a physical adventure game where participants work together in finding hidden clues, solve puzzles and crack codes to escape before time runs out.

“We have an amazing staff who genuinely love escape rooms and care about the customer experience,” says Schmidt. “Our game masters are always rooting for you. We love building a rapport with families, friends and teams that come together to have clean, safe fun. Most of our customers have never done escape rooms before, and they end up getting hooked and coming back for our other games.”

SECOND PLACE

Locked In at The Lake

12937 Wicker Ave.

Cedar Lake

708-738-7673

lockedinatthelake.com

THIRD PLACE

Escape Room NWI

830 Cedar Parkway

Schererville

219-595-9197

escaperoomnwi.com

