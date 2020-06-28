Best Fun Center

Zao Island
1050 Horse Prairie Ave.
Valparaiso
219-462-1194
Zao Island is one of those classic, family-run Region businesses that has been around long enough to figure into the very fabric of the community. So it’s little wonder that this isn’t the fun center’s first time at the top of the Best of the Region poll.
Whether visitors are looking for the thrill of ripping around a 12-turn go-kart track, taking a few swings in the batting cages, trying their hand at the latest arcade games, facing off with friends or family in laser tag or mini golf or just relaxing with an evening of live music and food and drinks, this Valpo mainstay seems to have something for almost everyone.
“We’ve called Northwest Indiana home for nearly 40 years, and in that time it has been our goal to give our neighbors in this community the chance to let their hair down and have fun, regardless of age,” says Ryan Wright, the third-generation CEO who runs the Island with his dad. “We love this community and we work hard to provide a wonderful experience for each of our guests as a date night, birthday party, family gathering, corporate outing, little slice of summer destination all wrapped in one.”
SECOND PLACE
Jak’s Warehouse
221 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-322-5257
THIRD PLACE
Zig-E’s Funland
8176 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-558-0596
