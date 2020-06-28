Best Fun Center
Best Fun Center

Best Fun Center

Zao Island offers go-karts, a laser maze, miniature golf, and a big game room.

 Provided
Best Fun Center

Zao Island

1050 Horse Prairie Ave.

Valparaiso

219-462-1194

zaoisland.net

Zao Island is one of those classic, family-run Region businesses that has been around long enough to figure into the very fabric of the community. So it’s little wonder that this isn’t the fun center’s first time at the top of the Best of the Region poll.

Whether visitors are looking for the thrill of ripping around a 12-turn go-kart track, taking a few swings in the batting cages, trying their hand at the latest  arcade games, facing off with friends or family in laser tag or mini golf or just relaxing with an evening of live music and food and drinks, this Valpo mainstay seems to have something for almost everyone.

“We’ve called Northwest Indiana home for nearly 40 years, and in that time it has been our goal to give our neighbors in this community the chance to let their hair down and have fun, regardless of age,” says Ryan Wright, the third-generation CEO who runs the Island with his dad. “We love this community and we work hard to provide a wonderful experience for each of our guests as a date night, birthday party, family gathering, corporate outing, little slice of summer destination all wrapped in one.”

SECOND PLACE

Jak’s Warehouse

221 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-322-5257

jakswarehouse.com

THIRD PLACE

Zig-E’s Funland

8176 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-558-0596

zigesfundland.com

