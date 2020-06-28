Best Fun Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Zao Island

1050 Horse Prairie Ave.

Valparaiso

219-462-1194

Zao Island is one of those classic, family-run Region businesses that has been around long enough to figure into the very fabric of the community. So it’s little wonder that this isn’t the fun center’s first time at the top of the Best of the Region poll.

Whether visitors are looking for the thrill of ripping around a 12-turn go-kart track, taking a few swings in the batting cages, trying their hand at the latest arcade games, facing off with friends or family in laser tag or mini golf or just relaxing with an evening of live music and food and drinks, this Valpo mainstay seems to have something for almost everyone.