FIRST PLACE
Zao Island
1050 Horse Prairie Ave.
Valparaiso
219-462-1194
At Zao Island, fun is the name of the game and making people happy is the goal, says Ryan Wright, who partners with his dad in running the business.
“We’re a family business that Grandpa started in 1955, and my dad’s vision has always been to make a place where adults are happy and kids have a lot of fun. We really try to make it like a vacation here,” says Wright.
Recent additions include a 35-foot-high slide for kids and adults, a Greenhouse for weddings, and 10,000 square feet of indoor space for fun when it’s cold.
“There’s a beautiful creek in the forest. It makes for a nice day for the family,” says Wright. “It’s great so see that people are happy here.”
A sampling of attractions:
- Go-karts: The F22s, the newest on the market, easily handle a 1,100-foot- long, 25-foot-wide wooden high-rise track with hairpin turns.
- Miniature golf: USA Today rated Zao's as one of the most unique miniature golf in the country, with two courses with 20-plus waterfalls. The 30-foot stone dragon is visible from the highway.
- Laser tag: Play in a jungle-themed arena similar to the look of the movie “Avatar” with lots of effects.
- An exhibit has 25 to 30 alligators that visitors can feed from a pole and watch through a window.
- Batting cages
- Game room: 65 new games include Halo and Connect 4 for kids.
SECOND PLACE
Jak's Warehouse
221 US. Hwy. 41, Suite F
Schererville
219-322-5257
THIRD PLACE
Twincade Arcade
108 Broad St.
Griffith
219-237-9980
