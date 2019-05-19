{{featured_button_text}}
Best Golf Course

White Hawk Country Club

FIRST PLACE

White Hawk Country Club

1001 White Hawk Drive

Crown Point

219-661-1300

whitehawkcountryclub.com

White Hawk Country Club’s head golf professional Duane Borcherding says golfers appreciate the design of the club’s course. “White Hawk Country Club is made up of 36 uniquely designed holes and features some of the best golf holes in the Region. Multiple tee options allow golfers of all abilities to enjoy their day at the course and weekly course rotation changes allow golfers to be challenged in a fun and exciting way each time out,” says Borcherding.

Golfers appreciate the amenities, too. “White Hawk Country Club attracts guests with the service, atmosphere and course conditions that are offered,” says General Manager Anthony Lopez. The semi-private facility spans more than 600 acres, providing a private country club feel while remaining open to the public.

White Hawk Country Club is surrounded by forests, prairies, streams and wetlands. “Excellent course conditions await members, their guests, and public who play at this championship facility,” says Lopez. With some of the best golf holes in the Region, White Hawk Country Club continues to be highly rated each year.

A premier golf course in Northwest Indiana, White Hawk Country Club offers the creative Nugent course architecture that makes it a popular destination.

SECOND PLACE (Tie)

Briar Ridge Country Club

123 Country Club Drive

Schererville

219-322-3660

briarridgecc.com

Sandy Pines Golf Course

10527 Bunker Drive

DeMotte

219-987-3611

sandypinesgc.com

THIRD PLACE

Innsbrook Country Club

6701 Taft St.

Merrillville

219-980-9060

innsbrookcc.com

0
0
0
0
0