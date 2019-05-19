Best Golf Course

FIRST PLACE
White Hawk Country Club
1001 White Hawk Drive
Crown Point
219-661-1300
White Hawk Country Club’s head golf professional Duane Borcherding says golfers appreciate the design of the club’s course. “White Hawk Country Club is made up of 36 uniquely designed holes and features some of the best golf holes in the Region. Multiple tee options allow golfers of all abilities to enjoy their day at the course and weekly course rotation changes allow golfers to be challenged in a fun and exciting way each time out,” says Borcherding.
Golfers appreciate the amenities, too. “White Hawk Country Club attracts guests with the service, atmosphere and course conditions that are offered,” says General Manager Anthony Lopez. The semi-private facility spans more than 600 acres, providing a private country club feel while remaining open to the public.
White Hawk Country Club is surrounded by forests, prairies, streams and wetlands. “Excellent course conditions await members, their guests, and public who play at this championship facility,” says Lopez. With some of the best golf holes in the Region, White Hawk Country Club continues to be highly rated each year.
A premier golf course in Northwest Indiana, White Hawk Country Club offers the creative Nugent course architecture that makes it a popular destination.
SECOND PLACE (Tie)
Briar Ridge Country Club
123 Country Club Drive
Schererville
219-322-3660
Sandy Pines Golf Course
10527 Bunker Drive
DeMotte
219-987-3611
THIRD PLACE
Innsbrook Country Club
6701 Taft St.
Merrillville
219-980-9060