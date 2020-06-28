Best Golf Course

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

White Hawk Country Club

1001 White Hawk Drive

Crown Point

219-661-1300

Golf in the Region has come a long way in the last decade, with several new tracts coming along to tempt and torment area duffers. But even in a crowded field, White Hawk’s challenging collection of 36 holes on 600 Crown Point acres continues to bring local golfers back for more. From the layout to the variety to the course conditions, there’s a sense of adventure and a firm commitment to consistent quality.

“White Hawk Country Club is made up of 36 uniquely designed holes and features some of the best golf in the Region,” says director of golf Duane Borcherding. “Multiple tee options allow golfers of all abilities to enjoy their day at the course, while weekly course rotation changes allow golfers to be challenged in a fun and exciting way each time out.”

As great as the course is, general manager Anthony Lopez says it’s the total experience of a full day at the club — from first tee to last call in the clubhouse — that really keeps White Hawk at the top of many golfers’ lists.