Best Golf Course

White Hawk Country Club
1001 White Hawk Drive
Crown Point
219-661-1300
Golf in the Region has come a long way in the last decade, with several new tracts coming along to tempt and torment area duffers. But even in a crowded field, White Hawk’s challenging collection of 36 holes on 600 Crown Point acres continues to bring local golfers back for more. From the layout to the variety to the course conditions, there’s a sense of adventure and a firm commitment to consistent quality.
“White Hawk Country Club is made up of 36 uniquely designed holes and features some of the best golf in the Region,” says director of golf Duane Borcherding. “Multiple tee options allow golfers of all abilities to enjoy their day at the course, while weekly course rotation changes allow golfers to be challenged in a fun and exciting way each time out.”
As great as the course is, general manager Anthony Lopez says it’s the total experience of a full day at the club — from first tee to last call in the clubhouse — that really keeps White Hawk at the top of many golfers’ lists.
“We’re proud to be an important attraction in the Region, adding to the value of living in Northwest Indiana,” he says.
SECOND PLACE
Sandy Pines Golf Course
10527 Bunker Drive
DeMotte
219-987-3611
THIRD PLACE
Briar Ridge Country Club
123 Country Club Drive
Schererville
219-533-0796
