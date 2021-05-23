Best Live Entertainment Venue

Center for Visual & Performing Arts

The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, a 72,660-square-foot multipurpose facility that opened in 1989, was built by the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana to support the cultural and educational needs of the Region. It is home to Theatre at the Center, South Shore Arts, Trama Catering and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra and hosts functions including seminars, banquets, weddings, dinners for up to 500 and fine arts.

“The Center for the Visual and Performing Arts was constructed from the dream and generous spirit of Northwest Indiana philanthropist Donald S. Powers, whose vision and entrepreneur dedication was a focus on community,” says Phil Potempa, director of Marketing for the Theatre at the Center and The Center for Visual and Performing Arts. “During his lifetime, he built and developed Community Hospital and Community Healthcare System, the Briar Ridge subdivision, the Community Veterans Memorial in Munster and Purdue University Calumet, and we are proud to be voted ‘Best in the Region’ as we continue provide an oasis of arts and culture for Northwest Indiana with the beautiful Center for Visual and Performing Arts.”