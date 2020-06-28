Best Live Entertainment Venue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Center for the Visual and Performing Arts

1040 Ridge Rd.

Munster

219-836-1930

Opened in 1989, The Center for Visual and Performing Arts has been an oasis of arts, culture, music, fine dining and stage entertainment in Northwest Indiana for more than three decades. As the home base for the award-winning Theatre at the Center troupe and a frequent host of art exhibitions, school groups, art-focused discussions and symposiums and much more, the center is well-known as the hub of the Region’s arts scene.

But the center also holds a more personal place in the hearts of many local families as a site where so many baby showers, wedding receptions, retirement parties and holiday celebrations have taken place. In other words, it is a place not just where art is displayed, but where memories are made.

“The Center for Visual and Performing Arts is connected to so many memories for generations who have enjoyed both performances as well as celebrations in the elegant dining room, galleries and ballroom,” says marketing director Philip Potempa.