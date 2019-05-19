{{featured_button_text}}
Best Live Entertainment Venue

The "Haunts" exhibit Sunday in the South Shore Arts Gallery at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts 

FIRST PLACE

Center for Visual & Performing Arts

1040 Ridge Rd.

Munster

219-836-1930

cvpa.org

The Center for Visual and Performing Arts is a multipurpose facility that supports the cultural and educational needs of the Region. “Since its launch it’s been referred to as the gem of Northwest Indiana. It’s a treasure for our guests and patrons, from the art gallery to the dining experience to the theater and the orchestra,” says Phil Potempa, marketing director.

The 72,660-square-foot facility, opened in 1989, accommodates meetings, seminars, banquets, weddings, dinners, theater and fine arts.

It's also home to South Shore Arts, which has enhanced the quality of life along the South Shore for 70-plus years, conducting more than 400 classes each year  for all ages; presenting 20-plus exhibitions each year showcasing regional, national and international artists and cultures; and its gift shop is the largest national retailer of iconic South Shore Posters.

Another resident, Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra offers the Region's premier classical music, with a full season of classical and pops concerts and sponsoring a Youth Orchestra and a chorus with more than 100 members.

Theatre at the Center’s award-winning, year-round professional theater productions include Broadway musicals and Chicago-area play premieres in an intimate 416-seat theatre.

“We’re here because we love the arts, and The Center for Visual and Performing Arts remains a destination in Northwest Indiana that’s an oasis for arts and culture. There’s nothing else like it,” says Potempa.

SECOND PLACE

The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

777 Casino Center Drive

Hammond

219-473-5928

caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond

THIRD PLACE

Porter County Fair

215 Division Rd.

Valparaiso

888-622-5319

portercountyfair.com

