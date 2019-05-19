Best Live Entertainment Venue

FIRST PLACE
Center for Visual & Performing Arts
1040 Ridge Rd.
Munster
219-836-1930
The Center for Visual and Performing Arts is a multipurpose facility that supports the cultural and educational needs of the Region. “Since its launch it’s been referred to as the gem of Northwest Indiana. It’s a treasure for our guests and patrons, from the art gallery to the dining experience to the theater and the orchestra,” says Phil Potempa, marketing director.
The 72,660-square-foot facility, opened in 1989, accommodates meetings, seminars, banquets, weddings, dinners, theater and fine arts.
It's also home to South Shore Arts, which has enhanced the quality of life along the South Shore for 70-plus years, conducting more than 400 classes each year for all ages; presenting 20-plus exhibitions each year showcasing regional, national and international artists and cultures; and its gift shop is the largest national retailer of iconic South Shore Posters.
Another resident, Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra offers the Region's premier classical music, with a full season of classical and pops concerts and sponsoring a Youth Orchestra and a chorus with more than 100 members.
Theatre at the Center’s award-winning, year-round professional theater productions include Broadway musicals and Chicago-area play premieres in an intimate 416-seat theatre.
“We’re here because we love the arts, and The Center for Visual and Performing Arts remains a destination in Northwest Indiana that’s an oasis for arts and culture. There’s nothing else like it,” says Potempa.
SECOND PLACE
The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
777 Casino Center Drive
Hammond
219-473-5928
THIRD PLACE
Porter County Fair
215 Division Rd.
Valparaiso
888-622-5319