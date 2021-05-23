 Skip to main content
Best Live Theater Group

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Entertainment series
Munster Theatre Company rehearses a 2018 production at Theatre at the Center.

Theatre at the Center

1040 Ridge Rd.

Munster

219-836-3255

theatreatthecenter.com

“Theatre at the Center, which marked its 30th anniversary season in the very unusual year that was 2020, is grateful to all patrons for their support and patience during our temporary interruption of business hours and performances,” says Philip Potempa, director of marketing. “Once performances can safely resume in our stage space, our box office and entire staff will be excited to welcome back our dedicated audiences.”

In a usual year, TATC  employs more than 150 actors, designers, directors, musicians, crew and administrative staff. This makes TATC a force for economic strength for the greater Northwest Indiana community by providing meaningful work, training for young people in the theater arts and technical production and participation in the local hospitality industry with 60,000 annual patrons. TATC calculates that 80% of its income goes directly to that mission.

Potempa notes that, as a nonprofit, Theatre at the Center was fortunate patrons, many among its nearly 5,000 Mainstage Season subscribers, converted the money spent for concerts and performances that were canceled to a tax-deductible donation to help offset the loss of revenue.

SECOND PLACE

Chicago Street Theatre

154 W. Chicago St.

Valparaiso

219-464-1636

chicagostreet.org

THIRD PLACE

Indiana Ballet Theatre

8888 Louisiana St.

Merrillville

219-755-4444

www.facebook.com/IndianaBalletTheatre

