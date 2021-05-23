Best Live Theater Group

Theatre at the Center

1040 Ridge Rd.

Munster

219-836-3255

“Theatre at the Center, which marked its 30th anniversary season in the very unusual year that was 2020, is grateful to all patrons for their support and patience during our temporary interruption of business hours and performances,” says Philip Potempa, director of marketing. “Once performances can safely resume in our stage space, our box office and entire staff will be excited to welcome back our dedicated audiences.”

In a usual year, TATC employs more than 150 actors, designers, directors, musicians, crew and administrative staff. This makes TATC a force for economic strength for the greater Northwest Indiana community by providing meaningful work, training for young people in the theater arts and technical production and participation in the local hospitality industry with 60,000 annual patrons. TATC calculates that 80% of its income goes directly to that mission.