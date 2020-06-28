Best Live Theater Group

Theatre at the Center
1040 Ridge Rd.
Munster
219-836-3255
While the live theater scene in Northwest Indiana has enjoyed quite a resurgence the last several years, Theatre at the Center remains the standard-bearer among the many talented troupes throughout the Region. From its home base at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster, the group continues to present its signature blend of comedies, dramas and musicals for large and appreciative audiences year after wonderful year.
The year 2020 is extra special for Theatre at the Center, as it marks the 30th anniversary season of stage performances. Theatre at the Center still ranks as the only professional equity theater in Northwest Indiana, with a well-earned reputation for award-winning theater. And whether it’s the choice of material, the quality of the casts and productions, the convenience of world-class theater at affordable prices so close to home or some combination of all of these things, Theatre at the Center remains one of the Region’s true artistic success stories.
“With a record number of season subscribers to the Theatre at the Center’s mainstage season of plays and musicals that is now near 5,000, it’s clear that audiences appreciate the variety of full-scale productions in addition to so many special events, concerts and family programming options that appeal to every age,” says marketing director Philip Potempa.
SECOND PLACE
Chicago Street Theatre
154 W. Chicago St.
Valparaiso
219-464-1636
THIRD PLACE
Towle Theater
5205 Hohman Ave.
Hammond
219-937-8780
