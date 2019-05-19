FIRST PLACE
Theatre at the Center
1040 Ridge Rd.
Munster
219-836-3255
“We are Northwest Indiana’s only professional live theater, with Equity actors,” and that is key to the success of Theatre at the Center, says director of marketing Phil Potempa. With new branding begun two years ago — “Experience Broadway in Northwest Indiana” — the theater has just seen its Northwest Indiana premiere of “Million Dollar Quartet” break all box office records in an extended, seven-week run.
The current season is up to 4,925 subscribers, another record, and the subscription drive is running until the end of June. Potempa says one reason is the good mix of the five main stage productions, with new shows and old favorites.
There’s plenty to celebrate as the theater anticipates its 30th anniversary next year.
Special event performances this season include August headliner Ed Asner, well-known for his Lou Grant character on the “Mary Tyler Moore” show. Tribute shows will honor Aretha Franklin in June, and every other month there’s dinner and a show featuring nationally touring comedians. Young audiences see four productions of fairy tales each year.
Potempa says Theatre at the Center offers opportunities unequaled elsewhere in Northwest Indiana to see Broadway shows without the expense in a big city. “There’s so much talent and energy here that what’s happening on stage transports the audience into another world. There’s nothing like a live, professional performance,” says Potempa.
SECOND PLACE
Chicago Street Theatre
154 W. Chicago St.
Valparaiso
219-464-1636
THIRD PLACE
Towle Theater
5205 Hohman Ave.
Hammond
219-937-8780