Best Local Festival

Pierogi Fest

119th Street from Indianapolis Boulevard to Schrage Avenue

Whiting

219-659-0292

This annual volunteer-run party has become something of the Meryl Streep of local festivals — tough to top and appealing to a wide array of admirers. What started decades ago as a quirky ethnic curiosity has grown into one of the biggest and most beloved happenings on the Region calendar (but still just as quirky and curious).

Chairman and co-founder Tom Dabertin says the festival is a little slice of everything that makes the Region so special — small-town charm, plenty of great food and drink, live music and, of course, a chance to see maybe the wackiest parade on the planet, featuring many entries that have nothing to do with pierogi. And though the Fest is on hiatus in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has no doubt that the crowds will be back and ready to party in the years ahead.