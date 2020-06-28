Best Local Festival
Best Local Festival

Best Local Festival

The Babushka Brigade at the Pierogi Fest Polka Parade

Pierogi Fest

119th Street from Indianapolis Boulevard to Schrage Avenue

Whiting

219-659-0292

pierogifest.net

This annual volunteer-run party has become something of the Meryl Streep of local festivals — tough to top and appealing to a wide array of admirers. What started decades ago as a quirky ethnic curiosity has grown into one of the biggest and most beloved happenings on the Region calendar (but still just as quirky and curious).

Chairman and co-founder Tom Dabertin says the festival is a little slice of everything that makes the Region so special — small-town charm, plenty of great food and drink, live music and, of course, a chance to see maybe the wackiest parade on the planet, featuring many entries that have nothing to do with pierogi. And though the Fest is on hiatus in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has no doubt that the crowds will be back and ready to party in the years ahead.

“Pierogi Fest is fun, nutty, entertaining and extremely safe, which is why it has become one of the largest annual events in the State of Indiana and one of the best known in the Midwest,” Dabertin says. “And even though there is no festival this year, I can assure everyone that the best is yet to come!”

SECOND PLACE

Rock ‘N Rail Music and Street Festival

100 N. Broad St.

Griffith

773-719-8888

griffith.in.gov

THIRD PLACE

Lake County Fair

889 S. Court St.

Crown Point

219-663-3617

lake-county-fair.com

