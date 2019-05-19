FIRST PLACE
3 Floyds Brewing
9750 Indiana Pkwy.
Munster
219-922-4425
Appreciation for unique microbrews again hoisted 3 Floyds Brewpub atop voting by Times readers.
Since 1996. it has offered a variety of ales and lagers it brews that meet the German beer purity standard.
Energy is high here: Pulse-pounding rock music and vivid art provide the backdrop for patrons to sample several small-glass brews from the on-site microbrewery. The pub offers beers including Canus Invertus, Deesko and Gumballhead on tap, with several available as package goods.
All are accompanied by a full menu that's anything but ordinary pub fare. Chefs use local ingredients in some surprising ways. Starters include cheese curds with togarashi tempura and sourdough toast with pancetta, ricotta, endive, garlic chips and fried egg aioli. Entrees include lamb dopiaza curry and hearty pierogi filled smoked brisket and potato.
The whole place is an experience for the senses.
SECOND PLACE
Off Square Brewing
11000 Delaware Pkwy.
Crown Point
219-310-8898
THIRD PLACE
Crown Brewing
211 S. East St.
Crown Point
219-663-4545