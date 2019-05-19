{{featured_button_text}}
Best Microbrewery: 3 Floyds Brewpub

Three Floyds Brewing Co.'s once-a-year Dark Lord Imperial Stout is almost mythic in its appeal.

FIRST PLACE

3 Floyds Brewing

9750 Indiana Pkwy.

Munster

219-922-4425

3floyds.com

Appreciation for unique microbrews again hoisted 3 Floyds Brewpub atop voting by Times readers.

Since 1996. it has offered a variety of ales and lagers it brews that meet the German beer purity standard.

Energy is high here: Pulse-pounding rock music and vivid art provide the backdrop for patrons to sample several small-glass brews from the on-site microbrewery. The pub offers beers including Canus Invertus, Deesko and Gumballhead on tap, with several available as package goods.

All are accompanied by a full menu that's anything but ordinary pub fare. Chefs use local ingredients in some surprising ways. Starters include cheese curds with togarashi tempura and sourdough toast with pancetta, ricotta, endive, garlic chips and fried egg aioli. Entrees include lamb dopiaza curry and hearty pierogi filled smoked brisket and potato.

The whole place is an experience for the senses.

SECOND PLACE

Off Square Brewing

11000 Delaware Pkwy.

Crown Point

219-310-8898

offsaquarebrewing.com

THIRD PLACE

Crown Brewing

211 S. East St.

Crown Point

219-663-4545

crownbrewing.com

