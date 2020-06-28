Best Movie Theater

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AMC Showplace Schererville 16

875 Deer Creek Drive

Schererville

219-322-9762

Between the gains of streaming services and other home entertainment options and the interruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie business has been dealing with a number of significant challenges.

But when the blockbusters do begin to return, audiences are likely to follow, because there’s just something about experiencing a big movie in a darkened room full of strangers with a collective sense of anticipation and the smell of popcorn infusing the air.

And when Region moviegoers hit the theater again, this is the popular multiplex they’ll favor, thanks in equal parts to its location, its range of titles and its quality big-screen presentation.

SECOND PLACE

49’er Drive-In

675 N. Calumet Ave.

Valparaiso