Best Movie Theater

AMC Showplace Schererville 16
875 Deer Creek Drive
Schererville
219-322-9762
Between the gains of streaming services and other home entertainment options and the interruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie business has been dealing with a number of significant challenges.
But when the blockbusters do begin to return, audiences are likely to follow, because there’s just something about experiencing a big movie in a darkened room full of strangers with a collective sense of anticipation and the smell of popcorn infusing the air.
And when Region moviegoers hit the theater again, this is the popular multiplex they’ll favor, thanks in equal parts to its location, its range of titles and its quality big-screen presentation.
SECOND PLACE
49’er Drive-In
675 N. Calumet Ave.
Valparaiso
219-462-6122
THIRD PLACE
GQT Portage 16 IMAX + GDX
6550 American Way
Portage
219-764-2550
