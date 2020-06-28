Best Movie Theater
Best Movie Theater

Best Movie Theater

AMC Showplace 16 - Schererville

AMC Showplace Schererville 16

875 Deer Creek Drive

Schererville

219-322-9762

amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/gary/amc-showplace-schererville-16

Between the gains of streaming services and other home entertainment options and the interruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie business has been dealing with a number of significant challenges.

But when the blockbusters do begin to return, audiences are likely to follow, because there’s just something about experiencing a big movie in a darkened room full of strangers with a collective sense of anticipation and the smell of popcorn infusing the air.

And when Region moviegoers hit the theater again, this is the popular multiplex they’ll favor, thanks in equal parts to its location, its range of titles and its quality big-screen presentation.

SECOND PLACE

49’er Drive-In

675 N. Calumet Ave.

Valparaiso

219-462-6122

49erdrivein.com

THIRD PLACE

GQT Portage 16 IMAX + GDX

6550 American Way

Portage

219-764-2550

goodrichqualitytheaters.com/indiana/portage16imax

