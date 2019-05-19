Best Movie Theater

FIRST PLACE
AMC Showplace
AMC Showplace Hobart 12
2590 Southlake Mall
Hobart
219-775-0377
AMC Showplace Schererville 16
875 Deer Creek Drive
Schererville
219-322-9762
AMC Showplace Schererville 12
1400 Eagle Ridge Drive
Schererville
219-322-9264
With dozens of movie screens showing the top-rated movies in the country as well as lesser-known independent fare, the Showplace movie theaters have something for everyone. They offer stadium seating as well as options for IMAX and RealD 3-D.
Snack on a wide selection of movie theater favorites, as well as hot food items such as chicken and waffles to enjoy dinner with your movie.
AMC Showplace also offers a reward program for regular theater-goers.
SECOND PLACE
49’er Drive-In
675 N. Calumet Ave.
Valparaiso
219-462-6122
THIRD PLACE
Portage 16 + IMAX
6550 U.S. Hwy. 6
Portage
219-764-2550