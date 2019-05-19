{{featured_button_text}}
Best Movie Theater

FIRST PLACE

AMC Showplace

AMC Showplace Hobart 12

2590 Southlake Mall

Hobart

219-775-0377

AMC Showplace Schererville 16

875 Deer Creek Drive

Schererville 

219-322-9762 

AMC Showplace Schererville 12

1400 Eagle Ridge Drive

Schererville

219-322-9264 

amctheatres.com

With dozens of movie screens showing the top-rated movies in the country as well as lesser-known independent fare, the Showplace movie theaters have something for everyone. They offer stadium seating as well as options for IMAX and RealD 3-D.

Snack on a wide selection of movie theater favorites, as well as hot food items such as chicken and waffles to enjoy dinner with your movie.

AMC Showplace also offers a reward program for regular theater-goers.

SECOND PLACE

49’er Drive-In

675 N. Calumet Ave.

Valparaiso

219-462-6122

49erdrivein.com

THIRD PLACE

Portage 16 + IMAX

6550 U.S. Hwy. 6

Portage

219-764-2550

goodrichqualitytheaters.com/indiana/portage-16-imax

