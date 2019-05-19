FIRST PLACE
Jak's Warehouse
221 U.S Hwy. 41., Suite F
Schererville
219-322-5257
Top-quality customer service and a fun atmosphere are two reasons children’s birthday parties are popular at Jak's Warehouse. Justin Tauber and Kyle Ropac run the family entertainment business, where kids can enjoy their special days.
Parents can enjoy it, too, because there’s no rushing around organizing games, getting the cake and all the details that go into hosting a great child’s birthday party. Jak’s Warehouse handles all the details, including decorations, cake, photos and plenty of activities. Children can play to their heart’s content, with bumper cars, climbing walls, go-karts, games, and more, including Ballocity’s tubes, slides, and foam balls.
There’s a choice of two party packages, each tailored to an age range and budget. Food choices include appetizers, salads, wings, desserts, and more.
Jak's popular Family Fun Night offers with a special deal on wristbands, pizza and drinks. Laser Tag and zip lines that zoom across bridges in the spacious venue are popular, along with Dark Ride, an interactive 3-D experience.
SECOND PLACE
Zao Island
1050 Horse Prairie Ave.
Valparaiso
219-462-1194
THIRD PLACE
Bellaboo's Play & Discovery Center
2800 Colorado St.
Lake Station
219-963-2070