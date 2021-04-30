Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party

Zao Island
1050 Horse Prairie Ave.
Valparaiso
219-462-1194
“Zao Island has been a family business since my grandpa started it in 1956,” says Ryan Wright. “My father opened this location in 1979.”
That translates into a long history of helping others have fun.
Zao Island makes it easy to host a birthday party — or any type of celebration. All you and your guests need to do is show up, and Zao Island takes care of the rest with pizza, arcade games, go-karts, batting cages, laser tag and a laser maze as wells mini-golf. Attendees get a five game card per person and one attraction pass per person and are served one-topping pizza and pitchers of pop during the 90-minute parties.
“We throw great parties and try to keep our pricing as fair as we can,” says Wright. “That is why people enjoying being here.”
SECOND PLACE
Tyler's Tender Railroad Restaurant
350 E. U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-322-5590
THIRD PLACE
Bellaboo's Play and Discovery Center
2800 Colorado St.
Lake Station
219-963-2070